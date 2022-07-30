Passion & Attraction Will Reach An All-Time High This Week, Astrologers Say

Fuses, on the other hand, will be short, making this a terrible day to court any sort of controversy. And even if you do have a solid reason to push back on someone’s assertions, look out! Stubborn righteousness could send a once-peaceful mission flying off the rails. If you plan to open Pandora’s box, set some ground rules. If everyone’s willing to play nice, this could be an incredible day for any sort of team brainstorms. Better yet? You’re bound to emerge with revolutionary solutions to ago-old problems.

Community-spirited Uranus is the high-minded futurist of the solar system, while Mars in Taurus can bring the courage needed to fight for an important cause. Activist efforts spring up, perhaps in response to some unsettling power plays. Just make sure you don’t bulldoze anyone in the process. Strong intellectual and sexual attraction can blaze up fast—when you least expect it!