We're In For A Topsy-Turvy Week, And Astrologers Want You To Stay Alert

The good news is that you can stop strategizing and just keep it real. You might even pull back the curtain on one of your own secrets, either sharing your formula for success or revealing one of your harder-won lessons. But if you've been trying to "compensate" for a mistake that's been keeping you awake at night, look out! Against your will, these moonbeams could break the news like the planetary paparazzi.

A wise move? Get ahead of the story by spilling the beans yourself. Even if the confession feels excruciating in the moment, you know what they say—the truth will set you free. Of course, there is such a thing as TMH (Too Much Honesty). You might spare people a few of the sordid details and paint in broader brushstrokes. This will give people a chance to process any initial shock or upset without having to picture every agonizing play-by-play.

Since Sagittarius is the sign of broader horizons, this quarter moon could nudge you to sign up for that life-changing travel experience (especially before next Friday, September 9, when Mercury turns retrograde!) or enroll in advanced training. Since this is a moderate quarter moon, your journey doesn't have to involve a 30-hour flight or a university degree. Think: four-day weekends and six weekly workshops, either IRL or perhaps via game-changing webinars.

