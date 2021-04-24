So, There's A "Monster Moon" & A Rare Pluto Retrograde Happening This Week

This lunar lift charges the air with soulful seduction. Intense attractions that have been bubbling in the background could explode into a passionate, bodice-ripping good time. Privacy please! What happens in Scorpioville stays in Scorpioville—and this full moon has zero-tolerance for disloyal narcs.

If sexy times aren't on your current wishlist, pay attention to what happens in the Zoom room (not just the boom room). Since Scorpio rules big money (think investments, inheritances, loans, and tax returns), you could make—or break—some bank under these moonbeams.

With the right collaborators, pure bliss or profitability is written in the stars. Lawyer up and make these lasting partnerships "officially official."

Scorpio energy isn't for the faint of heart, though, so know that tapping into this lunar cocktail could unleash some pretty dramatic results. And more so than ever since this "Monster Moon," as our friend Susan Miller is calling it, locks into a tangled tug-of-war (called a T-square) with Saturn and Uranus.

We've all heard stories about the Mega Millions winner who bought a lottery ticket every week, then is bankrupt in less than a decade. Being prepared to hold the results you manifest is the real key to making them last. We're not suggesting you lower your standards, but do put a solid support system in place that includes people who've been around this block that you're eyeing at least a few times.

With structured Saturn in collaborative Aquarius, finding these experts should be as important as the goal itself. Unfortunately, disruptive Uranus in Taurus is unmooring us from reality near the full moon. Since it can be hard to know what's factual, watch out for gaslighters who try to convince you that you're imagining something that's only too obvious!