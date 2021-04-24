So, There's A "Monster Moon" & A Rare Pluto Retrograde Happening This Week

How To Prepare For This Week's "Monster Moon" & Rare Pluto Retrograde
This week will have a hush-hush, even clandestine quality to it, according to the AstroTwins' forecast. Here's what to expect:
Love them or love them not? The answer could go from murky to crystal clear during the 2021 full moon in Scorpio that's set to stun this Monday, April 26.
This lunar lift charges the air with soulful seduction. Intense attractions that have been bubbling in the background could explode into a passionate, bodice-ripping good time. Privacy please! What happens in Scorpioville stays in Scorpioville—and this full moon has zero-tolerance for disloyal narcs.
If sexy times aren't on your current wishlist, pay attention to what happens in the Zoom room (not just the boom room). Since Scorpio rules big money (think investments, inheritances, loans, and tax returns), you could make—or break—some bank under these moonbeams.
With the right collaborators, pure bliss or profitability is written in the stars. Lawyer up and make these lasting partnerships "officially official."
Scorpio energy isn't for the faint of heart, though, so know that tapping into this lunar cocktail could unleash some pretty dramatic results. And more so than ever since this "Monster Moon," as our friend Susan Miller is calling it, locks into a tangled tug-of-war (called a T-square) with Saturn and Uranus.
We've all heard stories about the Mega Millions winner who bought a lottery ticket every week, then is bankrupt in less than a decade. Being prepared to hold the results you manifest is the real key to making them last. We're not suggesting you lower your standards, but do put a solid support system in place that includes people who've been around this block that you're eyeing at least a few times.
With structured Saturn in collaborative Aquarius, finding these experts should be as important as the goal itself. Unfortunately, disruptive Uranus in Taurus is unmooring us from reality near the full moon. Since it can be hard to know what's factual, watch out for gaslighters who try to convince you that you're imagining something that's only too obvious!
On Tuesday, mysterious, metaphysical Pluto shifts into its annual retrograde, inviting you deeper into the chamber of secrets between now and October 6.
Since 2008, Pluto has been rappelling down the Capricorn mountain, transforming big business, government, and the economy. The world has seen huge shifts in these arenas for better and for worse—and this year is certainly proof of that! Pluto's "tear it down, destroy, then rebuild" fingerprints are all over the current marketplace.
Pluto retrograde can be a welcome timeout from the intensity of change and offers a chance to integrate and get introspective about our choices. On a personal level, we can re-evaluate what "status" and "ambition" really mean.
We've all received a global wake-up call. Hey, humans: Maybe it's not about accumulating more stuff and competing for the most high-profile lifestyle but rather making meaningful choices that dance with the rhythm of the Earth.
Watch out for power struggles and shady characters who throw off your sound-judgment radar for the coming five months. Pluto retrograde can rouse dormant rivalries and skew your intuition, so take nothing at face value, and run those background checks!