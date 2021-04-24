mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
How To Prepare For This Week's "Monster Moon" & Rare Pluto Retrograde

How To Prepare For This Week's "Monster Moon" & Rare Pluto Retrograde

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
So, There's A "Monster Moon" & A Rare Pluto Retrograde Happening This Week

Image by Lauren Naefe / mbgcreative / Stocksy

April 24, 2021 — 14:01 PM

This week will have a hush-hush, even clandestine quality to it, according to the AstroTwins' forecast. Here's what to expect:

Love them or love them not? The answer could go from murky to crystal clear during the 2021 full moon in Scorpio that's set to stun this Monday, April 26.

This lunar lift charges the air with soulful seduction. Intense attractions that have been bubbling in the background could explode into a passionate, bodice-ripping good time. Privacy please! What happens in Scorpioville stays in Scorpioville—and this full moon has zero-tolerance for disloyal narcs.

If sexy times aren't on your current wishlist, pay attention to what happens in the Zoom room (not just the boom room). Since Scorpio rules big money (think investments, inheritances, loans, and tax returns), you could make—or break—some bank under these moonbeams.

With the right collaborators, pure bliss or profitability is written in the stars. Lawyer up and make these lasting partnerships "officially official."

Scorpio energy isn't for the faint of heart, though, so know that tapping into this lunar cocktail could unleash some pretty dramatic results. And more so than ever since this "Monster Moon," as our friend Susan Miller is calling it, locks into a tangled tug-of-war (called a T-square) with Saturn and Uranus.

We've all heard stories about the Mega Millions winner who bought a lottery ticket every week, then is bankrupt in less than a decade. Being prepared to hold the results you manifest is the real key to making them last. We're not suggesting you lower your standards, but do put a solid support system in place that includes people who've been around this block that you're eyeing at least a few times.

With structured Saturn in collaborative Aquarius, finding these experts should be as important as the goal itself. Unfortunately, disruptive Uranus in Taurus is unmooring us from reality near the full moon. Since it can be hard to know what's factual, watch out for gaslighters who try to convince you that you're imagining something that's only too obvious! 

Advertisement

On Tuesday, mysterious, metaphysical Pluto shifts into its annual retrograde, inviting you deeper into the chamber of secrets between now and October 6.

Since 2008, Pluto has been rappelling down the Capricorn mountain, transforming big business, government, and the economy. The world has seen huge shifts in these arenas for better and for worse—and this year is certainly proof of that! Pluto's "tear it down, destroy, then rebuild" fingerprints are all over the current marketplace.

Pluto retrograde can be a welcome timeout from the intensity of change and offers a chance to integrate and get introspective about our choices. On a personal level, we can re-evaluate what "status" and "ambition" really mean.

We've all received a global wake-up call. Hey, humans: Maybe it's not about accumulating more stuff and competing for the most high-profile lifestyle but rather making meaningful choices that dance with the rhythm of the Earth.

Watch out for power struggles and shady characters who throw off your sound-judgment radar for the coming five months. Pluto retrograde can rouse dormant rivalries and skew your intuition, so take nothing at face value, and run those background checks!

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

Struggle With Comparison? 3 Simple Practices To Help Liberate You

Melissa Ambrosini
Struggle With Comparison? 3 Simple Practices To Help Liberate You
Personal Growth

5 Common Traits Of Middle Children + How To Use Them To Your Advantage

Sarah Regan
5 Common Traits Of Middle Children + How To Use Them To Your Advantage
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Recipes

These Dessert-Inspired Overnight Oats Have Gut-Brain Benefits

Eliza Sullivan
These Dessert-Inspired Overnight Oats Have Gut-Brain Benefits
Recovery

This Common Cat-Cow Mistake Deprives You Of The Juicy Spine-Stretch Benefits

Abby Moore
This Common Cat-Cow Mistake Deprives You Of The Juicy Spine-Stretch Benefits
Climate Change

The U.S. Just Set An Impressive Climate Goal — Can We Make It Reality?

Emma Loewe
The U.S. Just Set An Impressive Climate Goal — Can We Make It Reality?
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

Bored Of Squats? Upgrade The Burn With This Fun (Yep, Fun) Cardio Variation

Sarah Regan
Bored Of Squats? Upgrade The Burn With This Fun (Yep, Fun) Cardio Variation
Beauty

Do Hair Supplements Actually Make Your Hair Grow? Let's See What The Pros Say

Alexandra Engler
Do Hair Supplements Actually Make Your Hair Grow? Let's See What The Pros Say
Home

The Surprising Distinction Between Mold & Mildew — And How To Treat Both

Michael Rubino
The Surprising Distinction Between Mold & Mildew — And How To Treat Both
Integrative Health

Digestive Enzymes Vs. Probiotics: What's The Difference And Do I Need Both?

Lindsay Boyers
Digestive Enzymes Vs. Probiotics: What's The Difference And Do I Need Both?
Beauty

The 8 Best Tips We've Heard For Detangling Every Hair Type — Mess & Pain Free

Alexandra Engler
The 8 Best Tips We've Heard For Detangling Every Hair Type — Mess & Pain Free
Functional Food

Seriously, What's The Difference Between Vegan & Plant-Based?

Andrea Jordan
Seriously, What's The Difference Between Vegan & Plant-Based?
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-april-26-may-3-2021-from-the-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!