Tuesday Will Bring An Astrological Transit 100s Of Years In The Making
Rainbows and unicorns! Magic is in the air this week, according to the AstroTwins. Here's your horoscope.
On Tuesday, jovial Jupiter unites with dreamweaver Neptune.
This is their first conjunction in 13 years—and their first meetup in Pisces (the sign they co-rule) since 1856!
Jupiter is the planet of hopes and Neptune is the planet of dreams. When these heavenly hedonists join forces, miracles happen! And since this meetup is happening in enchanting Pisces, it’s anyone’s guess what can unfold. While you certainly don’t want to limit yourself, do keep some awareness of boundaries. Jupiter and Neptune love to plumb the depths, but they don’t always realize how much they’ve submerged themselves. Unchecked, this can easily lead to unhealthy excess. Stay off the slippery slopes and look for the kind of fun you can have on stable ground.
Going with the flow could be the quickest path to productivity starting Thursday, as make-it-happen Mars floats into dreamy Pisces, joining Jupiter and Neptune there until May 24.
Just as you sit down to focus on your daily tasks, you could get diverted to the Enchanted Forest...or onto some other random but fascinating quest. Carve out time for creativity, but do keep one eye on the clock. Reminder alarms are a saving grace during this cycle. Mars in Pisces is not exactly directional—but it is quite dreamy. The next six weeks are an ideal time for plumbing the depths, exploring life’s mysteries, and bringing more compassion into daily interactions. Add more soul to your goals. How can your work uplift others, making them feel seen, valued, and inspired?
When it comes to love, life could resemble a page-turning fairy tale during this phase, especially while seductive Venus rolls alongside lusty Mars in Pisces until May 2. During this passionate, poetic cycle, love’s fast-moving current could sweep you off to enchanted shores. But in the sign of healing and fantasy, you could get pulled into a quixotic or even clandestine attraction. Part of you will relish getting caught up in these wild feelings, but deception (including self-deception) could be at play. Attached? This transit is ideal for a couple’s retreat or long-overdue healing work. In an increasingly divided world, this Venus-Mars phase can act as a soothing salve and, since Pisces rules the feet, an invitation to walk a mile in each other’s shoes. It’s time to shift your closest relationships—and the collective conscience—by choosing love over fear and hate.
Solo acts could become joint ventures this Saturday, April 16, as the annual full moon in Libra inspires cooperation over competition.
sleep support+
With these peaceful skies overhead, you can have a fruitful dialogue with people who, quite frankly, have been a thorn in your side. Yes, everyone’s going to have to give a little here. But with patience, you can align around everything from vision to process to agenda. Pro tip: Talk less and practice active listening instead. Mirror back people’s points and ask questions like, “Did I hear you correctly?” or, “Do you agree?” instead of rapid-fire responding. If your team has been adrift, call a summit. Over the next two weeks—peak manifesting time for these magnanimous moonbeams—you can get back on the same page with colleagues and business partners. Remember, splitting everything 50/50 isn’t the only recipe for playing fair. In fact, trying to force that might be part of the breakdown. How can you divide up responsibilities to play to each person’s needs and strengths?