 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Tuesday Will Bring An Astrological Transit 100s Of Years In The Making

Tuesday Will Bring An Astrological Transit 100s Of Years In The Making

The AstroTwins
strologers By The AstroTwins
strologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Tuesday Will Bring An Astrological Transit 100s Of Years In The Making

Image by mbg creative X Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy

April 9, 2022 — 14:02 PM

Rainbows and unicorns! Magic is in the air this week, according to the AstroTwins. Here's your horoscope.

On Tuesday, jovial Jupiter unites with dreamweaver Neptune.

This is their first conjunction in 13 years—and their first meetup in Pisces (the sign they co-rule) since 1856!

Jupiter is the planet of hopes and Neptune is the planet of dreams. When these heavenly hedonists join forces, miracles happen! And since this meetup is happening in enchanting Pisces, it’s anyone’s guess what can unfold. While you certainly don’t want to limit yourself, do keep some awareness of boundaries. Jupiter and Neptune love to plumb the depths, but they don’t always realize how much they’ve submerged themselves. Unchecked, this can easily lead to unhealthy excess. Stay off the slippery slopes and look for the kind of fun you can have on stable ground. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Going with the flow could be the quickest path to productivity starting Thursday, as make-it-happen Mars floats into dreamy Pisces, joining Jupiter and Neptune there until May 24.

Just as you sit down to focus on your daily tasks, you could get diverted to the Enchanted Forest...or onto some other random but fascinating quest. Carve out time for creativity, but do keep one eye on the clock. Reminder alarms are a saving grace during this cycle. Mars in Pisces is not exactly directional—but it is quite dreamy. The next six weeks are an ideal time for plumbing the depths, exploring life’s mysteries, and bringing more compassion into daily interactions. Add more soul to your goals. How can your work uplift others, making them feel seen, valued, and inspired?

When it comes to love, life could resemble a page-turning fairy tale during this phase, especially while seductive Venus rolls alongside lusty Mars in Pisces until May 2. During this passionate, poetic cycle, love’s fast-moving current could sweep you off to enchanted shores. But in the sign of healing and fantasy, you could get pulled into a quixotic or even clandestine attraction. Part of you will relish getting caught up in these wild feelings, but deception (including self-deception) could be at play. Attached? This transit is ideal for a couple’s retreat or long-overdue healing work. In an increasingly divided world, this Venus-Mars phase can act as a soothing salve and, since Pisces rules the feet, an invitation to walk a mile in each other’s shoes. It’s time to shift your closest relationships—and the collective conscience—by choosing love over fear and hate.

Solo acts could become joint ventures this Saturday, April 16, as the annual full moon in Libra inspires cooperation over competition.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(256)
sleep support+

With these peaceful skies overhead, you can have a fruitful dialogue with people who, quite frankly, have been a thorn in your side. Yes, everyone’s going to have to give a little here. But with patience, you can align around everything from vision to process to agenda. Pro tip: Talk less and practice active listening instead. Mirror back people’s points and ask questions like, “Did I hear you correctly?” or, “Do you agree?” instead of rapid-fire responding. If your team has been adrift, call a summit. Over the next two weeks—peak manifesting time for these magnanimous moonbeams—you can get back on the same page with colleagues and business partners. Remember, splitting everything 50/50 isn’t the only recipe for playing fair. In fact, trying to force that might be part of the breakdown. How can you divide up responsibilities to play to each person’s needs and strengths?

Read your sign's weekly horoscope here.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
LEARN MORE
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

Only 8% Of The Population Has This Rare, Creative Personality Type — Do You?

Sarah Regan
Only 8% Of The Population Has This Rare, Creative Personality Type — Do You?
Personal Growth

A Self-Made Millionaire Answers All Our Questions About Financial Success

Brianna Firestone
A Self-Made Millionaire Answers All Our Questions About Financial Success
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Functional Food

This Go-To Green Has The Most Pesticides By Weight, Says New Report

Abby Moore
This Go-To Green Has The Most Pesticides By Weight, Says New Report
Nature

This Is My Nonnegotiable Daily Practice For Stress & Anxiety Relief

Shannon Kaiser
This Is My Nonnegotiable Daily Practice For Stress & Anxiety Relief
Love

5 Signs It's Time To Block That One Person (You Know Who)

Sarah Regan
5 Signs It's Time To Block That One Person (You Know Who)
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Not Taking These Two Minerals Together? You May Be Missing Out On Benefits

Lindsay Boyers
Not Taking These Two Minerals Together? You May Be Missing Out On Benefits
Integrative Health

You Need More Of This Antioxidant As You Age + How To Increase Your Levels

Morgan Chamberlain
You Need More Of This Antioxidant As You Age + How To Increase Your Levels
Mental Health

This 2-Minute Technique Can Seriously Supercharge Your Brain Health

Olivia Giacomo
This 2-Minute Technique Can Seriously Supercharge Your Brain Health
Integrative Health

These 3 Healthy Habits Are Like Spring Cleaning For Your Gut Microbiome

Abby Moore
These 3 Healthy Habits Are Like Spring Cleaning For Your Gut Microbiome
Integrative Health

4 Myths About Melatonin You Should Definitely Stop Believing

Sarah Regan
4 Myths About Melatonin You Should Definitely Stop Believing
Integrative Health

Bolster Your Brain's Neurotransmitter Production With These 6 Supplements*

Morgan Chamberlain
Bolster Your Brain's Neurotransmitter Production With These 6 Supplements*
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-april-11-18-2022-from-the-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!