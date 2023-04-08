The Astrological "Day of Miracles" Is Coming This Week — Are You Ready For It?
It's a lucky week to take bold, daring action—especially in the love department. Here's your horoscope, according to The AstroTwins.
A global game of Trading Spaces may erupt starting this Tuesday, April 11 as romantic Venus eases into variable, experimental Gemini.
Friends become lovers, lovers become friends—or you may invent a new labeling system for the people in your life. Before you break any barriers, consider what’s at stake. Blurry lines will inevitably complicate things, especially if one person is thinking “Friends with benefits” while the other is internally screaming, “At last!”
That warning is especially strong on Tuesday when possessive Pluto trines Venus for the day. But if you can get on the same page about status, welcome to your spring awakening. Longtime couples can spice things up by adding an element of surprise to your playtime. Scavenger hunt date nights and weekend getaways keep things fresh. Venus in Gemini makes people endlessly curious, eager to ask and answer questions. Another way to light the fire in this loquacious planetary pairing: A good old-fashioned game of Truth or Dare.
Tuesday also happens to be The Day of Miracles—an yearly event that shines bright enough to have earned itself this name. The magnanimous Sun teams up with boundless Jupiter for their annual alignment and fortune absolutely favors the bold.
In 2023, these heavenly bodies connect in trailblazing, novelty-loving Aries for the first time in over a decade, which supports the boldest and most daring actions. Whatever is in your path, this dynamic duo tints each option with a rosy, can-do glow. But read the safety precautions and make sure you proceed with some sort of plan. It’s easy to overshoot the mark when everything feels so... limitless.
Friday brings a speed check! Romantic Venus is in breezy Gemini, lending a fun and chatty vibe to the social scene.
But if you’ve been cruising along on assumptions, Saturn pulls the emergency brake. Because the restraining ringed planet is bearing down in Pisces, it puts the kibosh on any unrealistic fantasies that are brewing. Pull yourself back to the present instead of fixating on those “someday” dreams. How doable are these...really? One (or both) people may be stewing in resentment or feeling frustrated that certain milestones haven’t come to fruition. Diplomatic Venus helps you deal with any unvoiced issues and come up with a more manageable timeline. But first, you’ll need to forgive each other for not being mind readers.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.