Week Of Wins Challenge: Can You Hit These 7 Goals This Week?
Whether we realize it or not, every day we're given at least one chance to celebrate a win: making it to the gym class we signed up for last week, checking off the to-do list, staying hydrated. While we get that these actions can feel utterly innocuous in real time, experts agree that acknowledging the little wins goes a long way toward our well-being. Need a bit of inspiration? We teamed up with Drinkfinity for a Week of Wins: seven days and seven ways to win.
Win 1: Do the thing you're most likely to procrastinate on first.
Ever heard the expression "Eat the frog"? Your "frog" is the one task that you really just want to put off—and keep putting off—all day. The idea is that once you tackle the one thing you don't want to do, you'll feel so much better knowing the worst is behind you. Whether it's a deadline you're dreading or an overdue appointment you need to schedule, don't wait—do it first thing in the morning when your mind is clear and the house or office is quiet. The rest of your day, fingers crossed, will feel like a piece of cake.
Win 2: Declutter something.
Clutter—which research shows is linked to elevated stress—isn't just all the stuff strewn across your desk. Clutter can be defined as anything you don't like, don't use, or don't need, and clearing it can help create a sense of peace, sanctuary, and even possibility. Decluttering today can mean anything from meditating to quiet the mental chatter, to (finally) getting to inbox zero. You might also find that once you start a decluttering regularly, it's easier to keep going.
Win 3: Practice kindness to your body.
When we remember to give our body what it needs as an act of self-care—whether that's movement, nourishment, or even body positivity—that's a clear win, and it can literally be as simple as getting and staying hydrated during the day. Case in point: Nearly 80% of adults in the U.S. admit that they don't drink enough water!
Companies like Drinkfinity are making it easy to find a sustainable balance between your lifestyle and hydration needs. It's more than just a water bottle: Pop, shake, hydrate with nine flavor blends from Watermelon Lemonade to Pomegranate Açai. Drinkfinity gives you three ways to hydrate—infuse your water with electrolytes, vitamins, or caffeine—so you can stay on top of your daily H2O goal.
Win 4: Learn from a setback.
Real talk: Wins shouldn't just be defined as all the moments we've gotten right or met a goal. According to experts in psychology, the setbacks are equally powerful opportunities for gains. Instead of beating ourselves up about not making it to the gym or refilling our water bottle, it's a chance to reflect on what got in the way and increase our self-awareness with a focus on self-compassion (in other words, accountability plus kindness). The win in this case is figuring out what happened, recognizing why a certain choice was made, and learning how to overcome it the next time we face the same situation.
Win 5: Take the first step toward your dream goal.
You know—that one lofty goal you've been daydreaming about (we all have one!). Today, get yourself one step closer to making it a reality. Learn how to pitch a book idea, open up a savings account for your bucket list trip, sign up for that beginner's pottery wheel or kickboxing class. All it takes is one small action to open up the possibility.
Win 6: Make good on something you said.
Whether it's something you've voiced to a friend or to yourself, take a moment to act on it today. That all too common string of "We should get coffee sometime," or "Let's keep in touch!" exchange of platitudes? Shoot an email or text to see when they're free next. Your monthly intentions include eating plant-based one day a week? Bookmark a dinner recipe for later this week. This is a simple small win you can celebrate in the next minute!
Win 7: Name something you did that you're proud of.
Small or big, it doesn't matter. We're all doing our best every day, and it's up to us to recognize and celebrate all the little successes along the way. Whatever it is we're working on right now—our relationships, a big project at work, a personal life goal—we get there in moments, steps, and choices. Be proud of what you're doing and how far you've come every single day, and you just might find that there truly is something worth celebrating every day.