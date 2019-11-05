Why It's Incredibly Hard To Celebrate Our Small Wins (And Why We Really Should)

Hallett compares the way we tend to treat these little steps to the way we treat loose pennies in our wallet: "We see them as meaningless and give them away, even though a lot of pennies together translate to real, usable amounts of cash over time."

So while it makes total sense to value the small victories, is there actually any harm in writing them off?

"All of us, for good reason evolutionarily, have a negativity bias," says Hallett, meaning we're more likely to see what's negative than not. "By the principle of neuroplasticity—aka whatever we repeat we strengthen—by not celebrating our small wins, we're actually increasing the likelihood of that negativity bias. It's not net neutral; it's net negative," according to Hallett, and as a result, we start to see the world in a more challenging kind of way.