Compassion researcher Kristin Neff, Ph.D., defines compassion in the way I intend for it to be received: "You feel warmth, caring, and the desire to help the suffering person in some way," Neff said. "Having compassion also means that you offer understanding and kindness to others when they fail or make mistakes rather than judging them harshly." In fact, the word "compassion" is derived from the Latin word compati, meaning to "suffer with."