Recipes

Peanut Butter & Greens Sandwich: Yes, It's A Thing & It's Deliciously Simple

Lukas Volger
Author:
Lukas Volger
December 27, 2024
Lukas Volger
Food Writer
By Lukas Volger
Food Writer
Lukas Volger is a cookbook author, food writer, recipe developer, and editor. His most recent title is Veggie Burgers Every Which Way.
Peanut Butter and Greens Sandwich
Image by Cara Howe / Contributor
December 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

This may sound like a strange combination if your first association with peanut butter is jelly—but focus on the peanut's savory side, and it makes perfect sense (if you avoid eating peanuts, almond butter makes an excellent substitute).

I like this sandwich best with soft wheat bread and when the marinated greens have some bitterness. The scallion cuts the richness of the peanut butter just a bit, but if you don't like raw allium, omit it.

Peanut Butter & Greens Sandwich

Makes 1 sandwich

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices sandwich bread
  • 3 tablespoons natural peanut butter
  • ¼ cup marinated greens (you can sauté any leafy greens you desire in olive oil, garlic, lemon, and red pepper flakes)
  • 1 scallion, lights green and white parts, thinly sliced
  • Fresh lemon juice
  • Sriracha
  • Olive oil or butter
  • Flaky salt

Method:

  1. Spread both sides of the bread with peanut butter and, depending on the saltiness of the peanut butter, sprinkle with salt to taste.
  2. Spread the marinated greens over one slice and top with the scallion, a squeeze of lemon juice, and sriracha to taste. Close the sandwich.
  3. Place a skillet over medium heat. When hot, pour in a thin film of olive oil or melt a pat of butter in it.
  4. Place the sandwich top-side down and cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes, pressing down gently if needed so that it begins to brown. Add a bit more olive oil or butter if the pan looks dry, then flip and repeat.
  5. Sprinkle the sandwich with a pinch of flaky salt, slice in half, and serve immediately.
  6. Pro tip: Salt your sandwich. Adding a pinch of flaky finishing salt to the top of your sandwich isn't the most intuitive thing to do—especially since the seared bread already has some crunch. But I've been doing this ever since I saw it done at a cafe for a grilled cheese sandwich I ordered. The little savory, brittle bursts are totally delectable and have a way of elevating the sandwich to something special. 

From the book Start Simple by Lukas Volger. Copyright © 2020 by Lukas Volger. Published on February 18, 2020, by Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.

More On This Topic

6 Comforting Soup Recipes That Can Help Support Your Immune System
Recipes

6 Comforting Soup Recipes That Can Help Support Your Immune System

Sarah Regan

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist: 7 Foods I Eat Daily For My Brain Health
Functional Food

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist: 7 Foods I Eat Daily For My Brain Health

Emma Loewe

Add These Foods, Drinks & Nutrients To Your Diet To Fight Depression & Anxiety
Functional Food

Add These Foods, Drinks & Nutrients To Your Diet To Fight Depression & Anxiety

Morgan Chamberlain

Forget Crab: Throw Together These Salmon Cakes With One Can Of Fish
Recipes

Forget Crab: Throw Together These Salmon Cakes With One Can Of Fish

Eliza Sullivan

Healthier Edible Cookie Dough Is Now A Thing — And We're Not Mad About It
Food Trends

Healthier Edible Cookie Dough Is Now A Thing — And We're Not Mad About It

Kristine Thomason

4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From A Functional Nutrition Training Alum
Functional Food

4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From A Functional Nutrition Training Alum

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

How Many Times A Week Can You Eat Tuna? Here's The Limit To Stay Below
Functional Food

How Many Times A Week Can You Eat Tuna? Here's The Limit To Stay Below

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

This Edible Algae Is A Great Prebiotic: 11 Tasty Ways To Get It
Functional Food

This Edible Algae Is A Great Prebiotic: 11 Tasty Ways To Get It

Emma Loewe

Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Ramen At Home (And In One Pot!)
Recipes

Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Ramen At Home (And In One Pot!)

Eliza Sullivan

