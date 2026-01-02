Skip to Content
Drink This Warm Elixir To Ease Inflammation After Dinner

Hannah Frye
January 02, 2026
Image by Minamoto Images / Stocksy
January 02, 2026
Post-dinner bloat is the worst, especially when it happens late in the evening. While scheduling your last meal earlier in the night is ideal, that just isn't realistic sometimes—and besides, eating earlier doesn't always guarantee a bloat-free belly when you crawl into bed. 

So it's worth having some debloating remedies in your corner.

To come, one warming elixir you'll want to save for (because post-meal bloat is almost guaranteed this time of year). 

A warm and spicy post-dinner nightcap

This recipe comes from holistic esthetician and founder of Klur Lesley Thornton—a remedy she calls upon every winter to warm her up and ease digestion.

Luckily for all of us, Thornton shared the simple recipe for her well-being staple. Here's what you'll need.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 4 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • juice of ½ lemon, squeezed
  • ¼ tbsp ginger powder
  • a pinch of cayenne powder
  • a pinch of cinnamon powder
  • a pinch of turmeric or turmeric extract
  • a couple of drops of stevia (optional)

Method

  • Warm your water
  • Add your ingredients
  • Stir

The benefits

This recipe contains plenty of ingredients that support digestion, so let's walk through each of these heroes and their research-backed benefits: 

If you want to go above and beyond, you can even add some collagen powder. Collagen may be best known for skin support, but this peptide is actually great for bloating as well.

In fact, one clinical study notes that 93% of participants saw noteworthy improvements in digestion9 after taking collagen, including bloating and abdominal discomfort. 

Thornton says you can drink this blend before or after a meal for digestion support.

Either way, you'll give yourself a great dose of anti-inflammatory and soothing ingredients to support your stomach after any meal.

The takeaway

Dealing with post-dinner bloat? Reach for this anti-inflammatory, digestion-supporting elixir before or after your meal.

