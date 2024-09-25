Advertisement
Drink This Warm Elixir To Ease Inflammation After Dinner
Post-dinner bloat is the worst, especially when it happens late in the evening. While scheduling your last meal earlier in the night is ideal, that just isn't realistic sometimes—and besides, eating earlier doesn't always guarantee a bloat-free belly when you crawl into bed.
So it's worth having some debloating remedies in your corner.
To come, one warming elixir you'll want to save for (because post-meal bloat is almost guaranteed this time of year).
A warm and spicy post-dinner nightcap
This recipe comes from holistic esthetician and founder of Klur Lesley Thornton—a remedy she calls upon every winter to warm her up and ease digestion.
Luckily for all of us, Thornton shared the simple recipe for her well-being staple. Here's what you'll need.
Ingredients
- 1 cup water
- 4 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- juice of ½ lemon, squeezed
- ¼ tbsp ginger powder
- a pinch of cayenne powder
- a pinch of cinnamon powder
- a pinch of turmeric or turmeric extract
- a couple of drops of stevia (optional)
Method
- Warm your water
- Add your ingredients
- Stir
The benefits
This recipe contains plenty of ingredients that support digestion, so let's walk through each of these heroes and their research-backed benefits:
- Apple cider vinegar: Apple cider vinegar has been shown to have antiviral, anti-yeast, and antifungal properties1, which support a balanced gut microbiome.
- Lemon juice: The citric acid found in lemon juice has been shown to boost gastric acid secretion2—a fluid found in the stomach that helps your body digest food.
- Cayenne: If you add this spice, you'll support saliva production3, which is a key first step to proper digestion.
- Ginger: This root has been shown to help with abdominal pain and bloating4, especially when consumed around mealtime.
- Turmeric: Turmeric has been shown to soothe digestion5 and promote a healthy gut microbiome6, in addition to having anti-inflammatory properties.7
- Cinnamon: This one isn't just for taste—cinnamon has been shown to help lower blood sugar and help move sugar from the bloodstream into the cells8.
If you want to go above and beyond, you can even add some collagen powder. Collagen may be best known for skin support, but this peptide is actually great for bloating as well.
In fact, one clinical study notes that 93% of participants saw noteworthy improvements in digestion9 after taking collagen, including bloating and abdominal discomfort.
Thornton says you can drink this blend before or after a meal for digestion support.
Either way, you'll give yourself a great dose of anti-inflammatory and soothing ingredients to support your stomach after any meal.
The takeaway
Dealing with post-dinner bloat? Reach for this anti-inflammatory, digestion-supporting elixir before or after your meal.
The combination of ginger, turmeric, cayenne, cinnamon, and apple cider vinegar makes for a warming and spicy flavor. Here, more ways to debloat.
9 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10093978/
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00394-021-02762-2
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27347918/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6341159/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3882399/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7551052/#:~:text=Curcumin%20Favors%20Beneficial%20Bacterial%20Strains,growth%20of%20beneficial%20bacteria%20strains.
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3535097/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9269353/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35639457/
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.