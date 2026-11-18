Want To Lower Your Stress? Research Suggests It's Multifaceted
Some days, stress seems to follow you everywhere.
You rush through breakfast, spend hours sitting at your desk, grab whatever is easiest for lunch, and suddenly it's bedtime before you've had a chance to catch your breath.
It's tempting to look for one solution, whether that's exercising more, eating better, or getting an extra hour of sleep. But research suggests our daily routines may be more interconnected than we give them credit for.
A study of 3,380 Italian employees1 explored how several lifestyle factors relate to the amount of stress people experience.
About the study
To get a broader picture of lifestyle and stress, researchers asked 3,380 employees, ages 20 to 88, to complete an anonymous online questionnaire.
They assessed five areas of health: nutrition, physical activity, smoking status, sleep, and body mass index (BMI), which is a measure of weight relative to height. Each participant received an overall lifestyle score based on whether these factors fell into poor, intermediate, or ideal categories.
Participants also answered questions about their stress levels, fatigue, sleep quality, physical symptoms, and work performance. This allowed researchers to look at how people's overall lifestyle scores compared with how they felt day to day.
Healthier overall lifestyles were linked to lower stress
People with higher lifestyle scores tended to report less stress than those with lower scores. They also reported less fatigue, fewer physical symptoms associated with stress, better sleep quality, and better perceived health and work performance.
But not every lifestyle factor had the same connection. When researchers examined individual habits, nutrition, physical activity, and sleep duration were all associated with lower stress.
Nutrition and physical activity remained linked to stress even when the researchers accounted for the other lifestyle factors. BMI and smoking status showed weaker, less consistent associations.
Stress management may involve more than your mindset
We tend to think about stress management in terms of what happens in our heads, but our physical routines are part of the picture, too. How well you eat, how often you move, and how much sleep you get can all influence how your body functions throughout the day.
For example, regular movement can help regulate the body's stress response, while sleep supports the recovery processes that help you feel restored.
Getting enough nutrients also gives your body the resources it needs to function well. These factors may help explain why people with healthier habits across multiple areas reported lower stress.
Still, the findings need some context. Researchers collected information at only one point in time, meaning they can't establish that healthier habits caused people to feel less stressed. The relationship could work in the other direction, too. When stress is lower, it may be easier to make time for exercise, prepare nourishing meals, and get enough rest.
Where to start with your daily habits
If your routine feels a little out of balance, consider which areas have been getting the least attention lately:
- Take stock of your meals: Are you regularly getting enough protein, vegetables, and fiber? These are useful places to start when looking at your overall nutrition.
- Break up long stretches of sitting: A walk around the block, a few minutes of stretching, or a quick strength workout can help you fit more movement into the day.
- Check your sleep schedule: If you're consistently cutting your nights short, try setting a more realistic bedtime and sticking to it.
- Notice what gets pushed aside: If work regularly eats into your lunch break or bedtime, look for one way to protect that time.
The idea isn't to add another lengthy to-do list to your day. It's to notice where your routine could use a little more support.
The takeaway
Your stress levels may reflect more than what's happening around you.
The way you fuel your body, use your muscles, and recharge at night may all be part of the equation. Sometimes, looking after your physical health is another way of looking after your mental well-being.