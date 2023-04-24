How To Lighten Your Hair Without Killing It — Yes, It's Possible

The cardinal rule of hair transitions: Never go blonde in just one session. Now if you’re already blonde-ish, then you may be able to achieve the lighter tone you desire in one go, but those transitioning from brunette to blonde have to proceed with caution.

“In this case, for all hair types, I recommend more than one session of hair coloring,” Perry says. “Low and slow is my motto for a transformation like this in order to keep the hair healthy.”

How many sessions it takes will depend on what color you start with, the color you want to reach, your hair type, past damage, etc. To be safe, ask your stylist for the best approach to preserve your hair’s health.