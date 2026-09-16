This Dietary Pattern Was Linked To 52% Lower Colorectal Cancer Odds
Think about what you ate yesterday. Maybe berries with breakfast, vegetables at lunch, beans at dinner, or a cup of tea in the afternoon.
Those foods have something in common beyond being plant-based: They contain phytochemicals, naturally occurring compounds in plants that help protect them from environmental stress and may have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects in the body.
In a recent study1, researchers looked at whether eating more phytochemical-rich foods was associated with colorectal cancer risk. The results point to one potentially important feature of a health-conscious diet: variety.
About the study
Researchers compared 980 adults, including 490 people with colorectal cancer and 490 without it.
Participants completed a food questionnaire that researchers used to estimate how much of their diet came from phytochemical-rich foods.
Phytochemicals are a broad group of plant compounds, including polyphenols, flavonoids, carotenoids, and phytosterols. They're found naturally in foods such as berries, leafy greens, legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and tea.
Researchers then calculated a Dietary Phytochemical Index, a score that reflected how much of each person's overall calorie intake came from foods containing these compounds.
A higher phytochemical score was linked to lower cancer odds
People with the highest Dietary Phytochemical Index scores had 52% lower odds of colorectal cancer than those with the lowest scores.
They also had more favorable markers of inflammation and oxidative stress.
Because some participants already had cancer when their diets were assessed, the study also can't establish which came first. The findings show an association, not proof that phytochemical-rich foods prevent colorectal cancer.
Why plant variety may matter
The researchers weren't looking for one "superfood." They were looking at the overall mix of phytochemical-rich foods in someone's diet.
That's useful because different plants contain different combinations of these compounds. Berries, leafy greens, beans, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and tea all bring something different to the table.
Many of these foods also provide fiber, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, making plant variety useful for more than increasing phytochemical intake.
How to add more variety to your diet
You don't need to track individual phytochemicals. Instead, focus on bringing a wider range of plant foods into your meals throughout the week.
- Add berries or nuts to breakfast: Try them with yogurt, oatmeal, or toast.
- Work in more legumes: Add beans or lentils to a familiar dinner, salad, soup, or grain bowl.
- Switch up your vegetables: Pick a vegetable you don't usually buy and find an easy way to prepare it.
- Use more seeds: Sprinkle chia, flax, pumpkin, or sunflower seeds over meals and snacks.
- Keep tea in the rotation: If you already drink tea, it can be another simple source of plant compounds.
The goal isn't to eat every possible plant food. A more varied diet simply gives you exposure to a broader mix of plant compounds.
The takeaway
A diet higher in phytochemical-rich foods was associated with 52% lower odds of colorectal cancer in this study. While the research can't prove cause and effect, it adds to the case for eating a diverse mix of plant foods as part of an overall healthy diet.