Want To Be Less Critical Of Yourself? This May Help
You make one awkward comment in a meeting and replay it all day. Or you make a small mistake and immediately question whether you're actually good at what you do. Sometimes, the hardest voice to turn off is your own.
Self-criticism can become so familiar that it starts to feel like fact. But how you respond to those thoughts may matter as much as the thoughts themselves.
In a recent study1, researchers looked at whether mindfulness, the practice of paying attention to your thoughts, feelings, and surroundings without immediately judging them, could change how people relate to negative beliefs about themselves and support better mental health over time.
About the study
Researchers followed 194 Mainland Chinese university students living in Hong Kong, with an average age of 21. They wanted to understand how mindfulness, self-stigma, well-being, and depressive symptoms were connected over time.
Participants completed questionnaires three times, about three to four months apart.
Each time, they answered questions about their mindfulness, how they felt about themselves, their overall well-being, and depressive symptoms. This allowed researchers to track how those areas changed and related to one another over roughly six to eight months.
The study focused partly on self-stigma, which means internalizing negative beliefs about yourself.
When mindfulness gives self-criticism less power
Students who reported greater mindfulness at the start of the study tended to report less self-stigma, greater overall well-being, and fewer depressive symptoms later on.
Higher self-stigma was also linked to lower well-being over time.
In this study, well-being included emotional, psychological, and social health, so lower well-being reflected feeling less positive and fulfilled in life and having less of a sense of psychological and social well-being.
Self-stigma partly explained the relationship between mindfulness and well-being, suggesting that being less likely to internalize negative beliefs about yourself may be one way mindfulness is connected to feeling better overall.
The connection with depression was less clear.
Self-stigma wasn't significantly associated with later depressive symptoms, suggesting its relationship with mindfulness may be more closely tied to overall well-being.
Other factors may have influenced the results, and the participants were all young university students from a specific population. Studies that directly test mindfulness interventions would provide stronger evidence about cause and effect.
What this could mean for your inner critic
Mindfulness isn't about forcing negative thoughts away. It's about noticing them without immediately treating them as truth.
Compare "I'm terrible at this" with "I'm having the thought that I'm terrible at this." The first turns a judgment into a fact. The second creates some distance between you and the thought.
That shift can make it easier to acknowledge a difficult thought without automatically accepting it or letting it shape how you see yourself.
Try creating a little space
You don't need a long meditation session to practice this. Try these simple ways to bring mindfulness into moments when your inner critic gets loud:
- Start with your breath: Spend a few minutes noticing your breathing without trying to change it. When your mind wanders, gently bring your attention back.
- Notice what's happening: During a body scan, pay attention to physical sensations without labeling them as good or bad.
- Name the thought: When you catch yourself thinking, "I completely messed that up," try, "I'm having the thought that I messed that up."
- Pause before reacting: Give yourself a moment before deciding what the thought means or what you should do next. You don't have to replace it with forced positivity.
The takeaway
Your thoughts don't have to become your self-image.
This study suggests mindfulness may help you notice self-critical thinking without absorbing it, potentially supporting greater well-being along the way.