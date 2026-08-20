Want Stronger Relationships? Don't Underestimate This Everyday Habit
Some of the best laughs happen with a friend, the kind where you can barely catch your breath.
Maybe it started with a silly comment, an old inside joke, or something that wasn't even that funny to begin with. Somehow, everyone ends up laughing harder because everyone else is laughing.
That shared moment may affect more than your mood.
Research suggests laughter can activate the brain's natural opioid system, which is involved in pleasure, pain relief, and social bonding. And importantly, the effect seems to be tied to laughing with other people, not simply watching something funny.
About the research
Researchers have been exploring laughter's role in human bonding for more than a decade.
In an early study, participants watched funny videos or neutral documentaries either alone or in groups, then completed a pain-tolerance test. Researchers used pain tolerance as an indirect way to measure endorphin activity because these natural pain-relieving chemicals can't be easily measured in the brain.
A follow-up study used brain scans and a chemical tracer to measure opioid activity directly in 12 healthy men who watched comedy with close friends or spent time alone. Researchers also ran a separate pain-tolerance experiment with a larger group of men and women.
A 2022 evolutionary analysis looked at the bigger question of why laughter may have become such an effective social tool. The researchers compared the size of human social groups with the amount of time available for one-on-one bonding activities, such as touch and grooming.
What happens when laughter is shared
Laughing with other people appears to trigger a different biological response than enjoying something funny on your own.
In the original experiments, people who laughed together had a higher pain threshold afterward than those in the control groups, suggesting the physical act of laughing mattered more than simply feeling happier after a comedy clip.
The brain-imaging research went further, finding that social laughter increased opioid activity in several brain areas involved in pleasure and reward. None of this means every laugh automatically strengthens a relationship, but it offers a possible explanation for why shared laughter can feel so connecting.
The evolutionary analysis suggests it may also have solved a practical problem for early humans. Physical touch and grooming are largely one-on-one activities, while laughter can spread through an entire group at once.
Why a good laugh can bring people closer
Laughter moves through a room quickly. One person starts laughing, someone else joins in, and suddenly several people are sharing the same moment.
That makes laughter an unusually efficient social behavior.
It can create a sense of togetherness without requiring a deep conversation or a carefully planned bonding activity. The science is still developing, but this may help explain why humans use laughter so naturally to connect.
And for anyone who feels less connected than they'd like, or who has noticed that making friends as an adult takes more effort than it used to, laughter is a fairly low-pressure place to start.
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Put it into practice
You don't need to manufacture laughs or turn your relationships into a comedy club. Just create more opportunities for genuine shared humor. Watch something funny with a friend, send each other ridiculous videos, tell an embarrassing story, or bring up an inside joke.
The research suggests that the shared experience matters, so watching the funniest show in the world alone may not have the same social effect. It's also one of the more accessible ways to build meaningful connections, since it doesn't ask for extra time or planning.
The takeaway
Shared laughter appears to activate the brain's natural opioid system, which may help explain its role in social bonding. So when a conversation with a friend turns into an uncontrollable laughing fit, let it run its course.
Those few minutes may be doing real work for your relationship.