Want Better Heart Health? Science Says Start With 5 Minutes A Day
What if better blood pressure was just a few minutes of movement away? New research shows it might be that simple.
Blood pressure & movement
High blood pressure is one of the leading risk factors for heart disease, but many people think improving it requires long workouts or a major lifestyle overhaul. According to this recent study, even tiny tweaks in your daily movement patterns can create measurable cardiovascular benefits.
The study highlights
Researchers tracked ~15,000 adults using activity monitors and blood pressure measurements. Here’s what they found:
- Swapping just 5 minutes of sedentary time for vigorous activity (like brisk walking, running, cycling, or climbing stairs) lowered systolic blood pressure by 0.68 mmHg and diastolic pressure by 0.54 mmHg.
- More movement = more benefit: 20–27 minutes of daily vigorous activity led to clinically meaningful blood pressure improvements.
- Intensity mattered: Vigorous activities had a greater impact than slow walking or standing.
- The benefits applied whether the movement was structured exercise or daily-life activity (think running for a bus or taking the stairs).
The takeaway
Heart health doesn’t have to hinge on hours at the gym. Short, intentional bursts of activity, even five minutes at a time, can make a real difference in lowering blood pressure and protecting your cardiovascular health.
The key? Move more, move often, and make it part of your everyday rhythm.