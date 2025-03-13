Advertisement
These Three Ingredients Can Help You Get The Best Skin Of Your Life*
If it's not the dry air sucking moisture from your skin, it's fine lines that seem to get deeper each day. And if it's not a blemish we're stressing about, it's probably an age spot. Having multiple, consecutive good skin days can feel impossible.
But maybe you haven't found the right science-backed ingredients for your skin yet. Ingredients that nourish you from the inside out.
3 targeted ingredients for your skin
While we typically think of skin care ingredients as those found in serums or moisturizers, you can also find them in supplements.
And certain supplement ingredients have years and years of clinical data showing that they are effective at reducing wrinkles and dark spots, hydrating the skin, and improving elasticity.*
Three of the most research-backed options (that you may not have heard of before) include:
Blood orange extract
Blood oranges are known for their ruby-red color. This pigment comes from anthocyanins—a type of antioxidant not typically found in regular oranges. In addition, blood oranges also contain non-flavonoid phenols (hydroxycinnamic acids), and vitamin C (ascorbic acid).
The blood orange extract Red Orange Complex™ is a clinically studied supplement ingredient that contains all of these beneficial compounds.
Research shows that taking this extract daily provides much-needed antioxidant support to the skin, helping to protect it from the harmful effects of free radicals and oxidative stress (known contributors to premature skin aging).*
And a randomized controlled trial found that taking 100 milligrams a day of blood orange extract increased participants' skin moisturization by 5.3% in 14 days and 12.3% in 56 days.*
Phytoceramides
Ceramides are lipids (fats) that are naturally found in skin cells. They play a key role in the skin's barrier—protecting you from environmental stressors and helping the skin lock in moisture.
Your body's ceramide production starts to decline in your 30s—leaving you more vulnerable to cakey (not plump) skin.
Phytoceramides are simply ceramides derived from plants. They have a similar structure to the ceramides your body produces naturally, and research shows supplementing with them helps replenish your body's lost stores.*
In fact, research shows that taking phytoceramides can lead to a reduction in wrinkles1 in just 15 days (!!). And with continued use, they can even boost skin hydration and moisturization2.*†
Astaxanthin
Astaxanthin is a potent antioxidant that's naturally found in salmon and shrimp (giving these foods their characteristic pink hue). This antioxidant is an impressive 6,000 times more powerful than vitamin C. (Although vitamin C still plays a vital role in skin health, as it's used to make collagen).
While you can get this antioxidant by eating more seafood, research shows that specific skin health benefits are linked to consistent supplementation.
For example, a 16-week study found those taking astaxanthin supplements saw improvements in their skin elasticity3. And those not taking the supplements saw worsening wrinkles (not good).*
How to get these ingredients?
It's possible to get all three of these unique ingredients in one supplement. Enter: mindbodygreen's best skin+.
Just one capsule a day provides the clinically studied dose for each of these three ingredients.
If you want more supple skin and fewer wrinkles, this supplement is for you.* But don't just take our word for it. Customers have been leaning on this supplement for years.
My go-to
"My skin looks and feels better. My nails grow fast! And my hair feels thicker and stronger!"*
—Stela F.
Fine lines begone!
"I swore by this supplement as I prepared for my wedding to look my best from the outside in. It was an easy way to ensure my skin glowed and was clear for my big day. It eased fine lines, retained hydration better, and improved the texture of my skin."*
—Margaret
I've taken it for years
"When I first took this supplement, I noticed the difference in my skin from the first bottle—more plump and improved texture. I will continue to be in my daily preventative arsenal for the next several years."*
—Nina A.
It truly gives you the best skin
"I have been taking best skin+ for a month. I am 64 and have never been on hormones. I have a petite frame, therefore my facial wrinkles started to appear a couple of years ago. I truly feel that best skin+ has helped to slightly diminish the exaggerated wrinkles surrounding my lower jawline. I am hoping in another 60 days I will see more improvement. I like what I see when taking this supplement."*
—Theresa B.
Love this!
"This has done wonders for my dry skin. Continue to buy every month!"*
—Amber G.
Like magic
"I think it's magical. Love the way my skin looks."
—Charmaine S.
The takeaway
Skin care is more than skin deep, and a targeted supplement (like best skin+) is a science-backed solution that deserves a spot in your daily routine.