Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Routines

Yes, The WalkingPad Is Worth The Hype — & It’s Currently $120 Off

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
January 21, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
walkingpad C2 sale
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
January 21, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

One of the best longevity tips of 2023 was to walk at least 8,000 steps per day. The fitness industry tends to overcomplicate exercise, but the simple act of walking has substantial benefits to your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

I swear by my daily walks to keep my mind and body at their best, but sadly I don’t always have time to step outside. These days I get the bulk of my steps in on my WalkingPad, which has me averaging 12,000 steps every day (even in the freezing cold weather). 

If my WalkingPad were to break tomorrow, I’d purchase a replacement full price without hesitation—but you don't have to pay as much as me. The WalkingPad C2 is currently $120 off thanks to a flash sale.

WalkingPad C2

$379
walkingpad C2 sale

Why you need the WalkingPad

Walking has been linked to brain health, better moods1, improved cognitive function2, reduced blood pressure3, better sleep4, and increased longevity. In fact, staying active is one of this 102-year-old doctor's top longevity tips.

Case in point: Ever since I caved and added the viral WalkingPad to my WFH space, my mood is better, my days are more productive, and my Oura ring has stopped yelling at me to "stretch my legs for a bit" (IYKYK).

walkingpad C2 sale
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

Speaking of my WFH space, it’s tiny. Living in a small one-bedroom apartment in New York City, I never imagined I’d be able to fit a treadmill at my desk. 

But that’s the beauty of the WalkingPad: It folds up into a compact, portable size that can be rolled (yup, it has wheels!) right under your desk, couch, or bed for storage.

walkingpad C2 sale
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

I have the C2 model, which maxes out at 3.72 miles per hour or about the speed of a brisk walk on the cusp of a jog. Personally, I’ve found 2.7 miles per hour is the perfect setting for walking while working.

At first I was skeptical about my ability to be productive while literally being on the move, but walking doesn't interrupt my workflow at all. I tend to stay on the pad for about an hour every time I set it up, often without even realizing how much time has passed.

WalkingPad C2

$379
walkingpad C2 sale

The takeaway

The WalkingPad was taking over my social media feed long before I finally bought one, but the pad almost immediately proved its worth. My only regret is not purchasing one sooner—so learn from my mistakes and grab yours while it’s $120 off.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Simple Habit Could Help Lower Inflammation, Study Finds
Routines

This Simple Habit Could Help Lower Inflammation, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

I'm An RD: Add This Secret Ingredient To Oats To Make Them More Filling
Recipes

I'm An RD: Add This Secret Ingredient To Oats To Make Them More Filling

Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN

Aquarius Season Is Here & There Are 5 Things You Don't Want To Forget
Spirituality

Aquarius Season Is Here & There Are 5 Things You Don't Want To Forget

Sarah Regan

Why Sleep Doesn't Come Easy To People With ADHD & What To Do About It
Integrative Health

Why Sleep Doesn't Come Easy To People With ADHD & What To Do About It

Jessica McCabe

Relationships Could Get A Lot More Serious This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

Relationships Could Get A Lot More Serious This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Underrated Nutrient Was Just Linked To Depression In Women 30 & Under
Women's Health

This Underrated Nutrient Was Just Linked To Depression In Women 30 & Under

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Simple Habit Could Help Lower Inflammation, Study Finds
Routines

This Simple Habit Could Help Lower Inflammation, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

I'm An RD: Add This Secret Ingredient To Oats To Make Them More Filling
Recipes

I'm An RD: Add This Secret Ingredient To Oats To Make Them More Filling

Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN

Aquarius Season Is Here & There Are 5 Things You Don't Want To Forget
Spirituality

Aquarius Season Is Here & There Are 5 Things You Don't Want To Forget

Sarah Regan

Why Sleep Doesn't Come Easy To People With ADHD & What To Do About It
Integrative Health

Why Sleep Doesn't Come Easy To People With ADHD & What To Do About It

Jessica McCabe

Relationships Could Get A Lot More Serious This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

Relationships Could Get A Lot More Serious This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Underrated Nutrient Was Just Linked To Depression In Women 30 & Under
Women's Health

This Underrated Nutrient Was Just Linked To Depression In Women 30 & Under

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

What Is GABA: Health Benefits Supplements & MoreK-Beauty—What Is Korean BeautyIntermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallySea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.