Most primitive reflexes "come online" in utero and then ideally diminish into the background within the first few years of life, once they have created the scaffolding for higher-level motor patterns. The gait reflex is a great example of this. It shows up around 12 weeks of gestation and works with the infant's nervous system for the first few months of life. If development unfolds as planned (atypical development is a topic for another time), this reflex fades into the background1 and allows for a mature gait to develop.