Yes, The WalkingPad Is Worth The Hype—& It’s Currently $100 Off
The fitness industry tends to overcomplicate exercise, but the simple act of walking has substantial benefits to your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
I swear by my daily walks to keep my mind and body at their best, but sadly, I don’t always have time to step outside (which makes me even more stir-crazy in the nicer weather).
These days I get the bulk of my steps in on my WalkingPad, which has me averaging 12,000 steps every day.
If my WalkingPad were to break tomorrow, I’d purchase a replacement at full price without hesitation—but you don't have to pay as much as me. The WalkingPad C2 is currently $150 off, thanks to a flash holiday sale.
Why you need the WalkingPad
Walking has been linked to brain health, better moods1, improved cognitive function2, reduced blood pressure3, better sleep4, and increased longevity. In fact, staying active is one of this 102-year-old doctor's top longevity tips.
Case in point: Ever since I caved and added the viral WalkingPad to my WFH space, my mood is better, my days are more productive, and my Oura ring has stopped yelling at me to "stretch my legs for a bit" (IYKYK).
Speaking of my WFH space, it’s tiny. Living in a small one-bedroom apartment in New York City, I never imagined I’d be able to fit a treadmill at my desk.
But that’s the beauty of the WalkingPad: It folds up into a compact, portable size that can be rolled (yup, it has wheels!) right under your desk, couch, or bed for storage.
I have the C1 model, which maxes out at 3.72 miles per hour or about the speed of a brisk walk on the cusp of a jog. Personally, I’ve found 2.7 miles per hour is the perfect setting for walking while working.
At first I was skeptical about my ability to be productive while literally being on the move, but walking doesn't interrupt my workflow at all. I tend to stay on the pad for about an hour every time I set it up, often without even realizing how much time has passed.
The takeaway
The WalkingPad was taking over my social media feed long before I finally bought one, but the pad almost immediately proved its worth. My only regret is not purchasing one sooner—so learn from my mistakes and grab yours while it’s $120 off.
