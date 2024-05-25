Skip to Content
Routines

Yes, The WalkingPad Is Worth The Hype — & It’s Currently $100 Off

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
May 25, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
walkingpad C2 sale
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
May 25, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

One of the best longevity expert tips we got in 2023 was to walk at least 8,000 steps per day. The fitness industry tends to overcomplicate exercise, but the simple act of walking has substantial benefits to your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

I swear by my daily walks to keep my mind and body at their best, but sadly I don’t always have time to step outside (which makes me even more stir-crazy in the nicer weather).

These days I get the bulk of my steps in on my WalkingPad, which has me averaging 12,000 steps every day.

If my WalkingPad were to break tomorrow, I’d purchase a replacement full price without hesitation—but you don't have to pay as much as me. The WalkingPad C1 is currently $100 off thanks to a flash sale.

WalkingPad C2

walkingpad C2 sale

Why you need the WalkingPad

Walking has been linked to brain health, better moods1, improved cognitive function2, reduced blood pressure3, better sleep4, and increased longevity. In fact, staying active is one of this 102-year-old doctor's top longevity tips.

Case in point: Ever since I caved and added the viral WalkingPad to my WFH space, my mood is better, my days are more productive, and my Oura ring has stopped yelling at me to "stretch my legs for a bit" (IYKYK).

walkingpad C2 sale
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

Speaking of my WFH space, it’s tiny. Living in a small one-bedroom apartment in New York City, I never imagined I’d be able to fit a treadmill at my desk. 

But that’s the beauty of the WalkingPad: It folds up into a compact, portable size that can be rolled (yup, it has wheels!) right under your desk, couch, or bed for storage.

walkingpad C2 review
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

I have the C1 model, which maxes out at 3.72 miles per hour or about the speed of a brisk walk on the cusp of a jog. Personally, I’ve found 2.7 miles per hour is the perfect setting for walking while working.

At first I was skeptical about my ability to be productive while literally being on the move, but walking doesn't interrupt my workflow at all. I tend to stay on the pad for about an hour every time I set it up, often without even realizing how much time has passed.

WalkingPad C2

walkingpad C2 sale

The takeaway

The WalkingPad was taking over my social media feed long before I finally bought one, but the pad almost immediately proved its worth. My only regret is not purchasing one sooner—so learn from my mistakes and grab yours while it’s $100 off.

