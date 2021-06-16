Considering beauty is a sensorial experience, the way we talk about skin often refers to lush, decadent textures. Plush. Pillowy. Silky. Velvety. And while a naturally smooth complexion ultimately takes some consistent skin care interventions (and patience, I should add), a few makeup tricks can fashion a soft, airy film across your skin and emulate a smooth, even appearance. Almost like...a veil?

As makeup artist Criss Scortezz explains over TikTok, a quick “veiling” technique can add a layer of silk to any face beat.