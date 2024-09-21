If you're wondering, What kinds of animal products can you find in nail polish? you should know that these ingredients often fly under the radar. Traditional red lacquers often contain carmine—a dye derived from beetles that gives the polish a crimson hue; shimmery, holographic polishes can have guanine (or "pearl essence"), which comes from fish scales; and some also include oleic acid1 , a fatty acid found in various animal sources, that helps thicken the varnish and add a smooth emollience.