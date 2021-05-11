This Trick For Creamy Vegan Pasta Uses A Secret Protein-Packed Ingredient

The idea for this dish is based on advice we first got from culinary and integrative dietitian Marisa Moore, MBA, RDN, L.D., who told mbg the chickpea-based spread is the perfect texture for a creamy pasta sauce.

Her idea was echoed by certified nutritionist Serena Poon, C.N., who recommends thinning the hummus with olive oil or lemon juice, then mixing it with kelp or zucchini noodles for a dish that's "healthy, cooling, and easy to make." The other option for thinning out the hummus is slowly adding small amounts of your pasta water, until it reaches the desired texture.

Of course, you can certainly stop there: a truly two-ingredient dish, that even has a little bit of protein thanks to the hummus. Or you can reach for another hero of the pantry dinner: your favorite frozen veggies. Personally, I always keep frozen leafy greens on hand, ready to add to any dinner that feels, frankly, a little too beige. However you decide to prep this simple meal, it can truly come together in minutes.

To take this dish to the next level, try this vegan fettuccine Alfredo. It uses a cup of hummus as the base for the sauce, with an additional kick from some herbs, spices, and a bit of nutritional yeast to make it cheesy.