mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
How To Make The Creamiest 2-Ingredient Vegan Pasta—In 20 Minutes Or Less

How To Make The Creamiest 2-Ingredient Vegan Pasta—In 20 Minutes Or Less

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
This Trick For Creamy Vegan Pasta Uses A Secret Protein-Packed Ingredient

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

May 11, 2021 — 10:04 AM

Your standard creamy vegan pasta sauce recipe might include soaking cashews or blending cauliflower—both of which require some forward thinking and planning. So if you've ever found yourself in the mood for a satisfying vegan pasta dinner, but short on time, I've got a game-changing trick for you.

In my fridge at any given time, there is always hummus. It's perfect for snacking on with veggies, spreading on bread for the base of a sandwich, and now? For making the simplest creamy vegan pasta sauce you can imagine. Since there's almost always a box of noodles in my pantry, this hack is the perfect solution for a simple weeknight dinner—no shopping required.

Why hummus is the perfect base for a creamy pasta sauce (and how to make it)

The idea for this dish is based on advice we first got from culinary and integrative dietitian Marisa Moore, MBA, RDN, L.D., who told mbg the chickpea-based spread is the perfect texture for a creamy pasta sauce.

Her idea was echoed by certified nutritionist Serena Poon, C.N., who recommends thinning the hummus with olive oil or lemon juice, then mixing it with kelp or zucchini noodles for a dish that's "healthy, cooling, and easy to make." The other option for thinning out the hummus is slowly adding small amounts of your pasta water, until it reaches the desired texture.

Of course, you can certainly stop there: a truly two-ingredient dish, that even has a little bit of protein thanks to the hummus. Or you can reach for another hero of the pantry dinner: your favorite frozen veggies. Personally, I always keep frozen leafy greens on hand, ready to add to any dinner that feels, frankly, a little too beige. However you decide to prep this simple meal, it can truly come together in minutes.

To take this dish to the next level, try this vegan fettuccine Alfredo. It uses a cup of hummus as the base for the sauce, with an additional kick from some herbs, spices, and a bit of nutritional yeast to make it cheesy.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Recipes

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan
This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Spirituality

7 Ways To Tap Into The Sensual & Steadying Energy Of The Taurus New Moon

The AstroTwins
7 Ways To Tap Into The Sensual & Steadying Energy Of The Taurus New Moon
Beauty

3 Things To Look For To Make Sure Your Beauty Product Is Working

Alexandra Engler
3 Things To Look For To Make Sure Your Beauty Product Is Working
Routines

Activate & Energize Your Entire Body With This Juicy 15-Minute Workout

Gabi Cortez & Jules Bakshi
Activate & Energize Your Entire Body With This Juicy 15-Minute Workout
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

You're Probably Removing Your Eye Makeup Wrong: Here's How To Tell

Jamie Schneider
You're Probably Removing Your Eye Makeup Wrong: Here's How To Tell
Parenting

How To Set Kind & Clear Boundaries With Babes & Children, From The Pros

Simone Davies & Junnifa Uzodike
How To Set Kind & Clear Boundaries With Babes & Children, From The Pros
Integrative Health

A Genius (And Easy) Storage Trick That Will Keep Your Veggies Fresh

Sarah Regan
A Genius (And Easy) Storage Trick That Will Keep Your Veggies Fresh
Beauty

The Surefire Way You Should Apply Concealer On Mature Skin To Avoid Creasing

Jamie Schneider
The Surefire Way You Should Apply Concealer On Mature Skin To Avoid Creasing
Spirituality

All About The Dark Moon & How To Work With This Particular Lunar Phase

Sarah Regan
All About The Dark Moon & How To Work With This Particular Lunar Phase
Motivation

The Exercise Hack This MD Uses To Curb Hunger & Maximize Efficiency

Olivia Giacomo
The Exercise Hack This MD Uses To Curb Hunger & Maximize Efficiency
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vegan-creamy-hummus-pasta

Your article and new folder have been saved!