 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
These Bite-Sized Vegan Cheesecakes Are Perfect For Entertaining (And They're Not Packed With Sugar)

These Bite-Sized Vegan Cheesecakes Are Perfect For Entertaining (And They're Not Packed With Sugar)

Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer By Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
vegan cheesecake cookies with raspberries

Image by Tiina Strandberg / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 18, 2021 — 0:04 AM

Looking for a better-for-you dessert for this festive season? This dessert pairs two classics—cookies and cheesecake—into a bite-sized vegan sweet that's perfect for a party or just a cozy holiday at home.

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+

From Fantastic Vegan Cookies by Tiina Strandberg, these treats use a combination of cashews, lemon juice, and maple syrup to create a filling that's reminiscent of a classic cheesecake. Then, they're topped with another popular flavor: raspberries. "This recipe was inspired by the first cheesecake I ate in New York over 10 years ago," writes Strandberg, "Before that I had never paired cheesecake with raspberries, although I knew it was a classic combination."

Naturally sweetening both the cookie and the filling with just a bit of maple syrup helps keep them healthier than other holiday cookie options, and means that the final product isn't overly sugary in taste. (If you want them to be a bit sweeter, Strandberg recommends dusting them with powdered sugar.)

"You can also enjoy these cookies with fresh strawberries or raspberry jam or strawberry jam if you don’t have raspberries," she adds. Our suggestion: Make the simple cookie and filling, and then top them with a few different options—that way there's something for everyone's tastes.

Advertisement

Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies 

Makes 14 cookies

Ingredients

For the filling:

  • ½ cup (70 g) cashews 
  • 3 tbsp (45 ml) lemon juice 
  • ½ tsp lemon zest or the zest of 1 lemon 
  • 3 tbsp (45 ml) water 
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) maple syrup 

For the cookies:

  • 1 cup (125 g) all-purpose flour 
  • ¼ tsp salt 
  • ⅓ cup (75 g) vegan butter, softened 
  • 3 tbsp (45 ml) maple syrup 
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract 
  • 14 fresh raspberries 
Advertisement

Method

  1. Soak the cashews in just-boiled water for 15 minutes. Drain and rinse them well. 
  2. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. 
  3. In a blender, blend the soaked cashews together with the lemon juice, lemon zest, water and maple syrup until you have a smooth and creamy mixture. You might need to scrape the mixture down from the edges when blending to get everything smooth. 
  4. To make the cookies, in a bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Add the vegan butter, maple syrup and vanilla extract and combine either with a wooden spoon, a spatula or with your hands into a smooth dough.
  5. Take 1 tablespoon (16 g) of the dough and roll it into a ball. Flatten it on the parchment paper and shape the cookie dough into a mini pie with edges. Fill the cookie with cashew cream, about 2 teaspoons (10 ml) per cookie. 
  6. Repeat until you have all the cookies on the parchment paper. Bake the cookies in the oven for 15 minutes, or until the cashew cream is solid. 
  7. Let the cookies cool on the parchment paper for 10 minutes before moving them onto a cooling rack. 
  8. Place a fresh raspberry on each cookie. Store the cookies in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. 

Reprinted with permission from Fantastic Vegan Cookies by Tiina Strandberg, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Tiina Strandberg

probiotic+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

You're Probably Not Getting Enough Of *Every* B Vitamin: 10 Foods To Eat ASAP

Marissa Miller
You're Probably Not Getting Enough Of *Every* B Vitamin: 10 Foods To Eat ASAP
Functional Food

I Study Centenarians & This Is My Must-Have Snack For Longevity

Olivia Giacomo
I Study Centenarians & This Is My Must-Have Snack For Longevity
Spirituality

What Astrologers Want You To Know About The Final Full Moon Of 2021

The AstroTwins
What Astrologers Want You To Know About The Final Full Moon Of 2021
Beauty

Is This Underrated Ingredient In Your Skin Care Routine? Because It Should Be

Jamie Schneider
Is This Underrated Ingredient In Your Skin Care Routine? Because It Should Be
Integrative Health

Are These 3 Sneaky Energy Zappers Leaving You Drained? Here's What To Do

Jason Wachob
Are These 3 Sneaky Energy Zappers Leaving You Drained? Here's What To Do
Love

5 Ways To Avoid Miscommunication In Relationships, From A Psychologist

Jennifer Guttman, PsyD
5 Ways To Avoid Miscommunication In Relationships, From A Psychologist
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

A Simple Crunch Variation That's Sure To Fire Up Your Deep Core Muscles

Sarah Regan
A Simple Crunch Variation That's Sure To Fire Up Your Deep Core Muscles
Beauty

Wind Making Your Mascara Bleed? This Surprising Tip Can Help

Jamie Schneider
Wind Making Your Mascara Bleed? This Surprising Tip Can Help
Spirituality

4 Ways To Avoid Taking On Other People's Energy — You So Don't Need It

Natasha Levinger
4 Ways To Avoid Taking On Other People's Energy — You So Don't Need It
Home

I'm An Interior Designer & Yogi: How To Create A Calmer, Cozier Home This Winter

Emma Loewe
I'm An Interior Designer & Yogi: How To Create A Calmer, Cozier Home This Winter
Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist: How Male & Female Brains Can Differ, Based On Brain Scans

Daniel Amen, M.D.
I'm A Neuroscientist: How Male & Female Brains Can Differ, Based On Brain Scans
Beauty

Adding Collagen To Hot Coffee Breaks Down Its Benefits: True Or False?

Jamie Schneider
Adding Collagen To Hot Coffee Breaks Down Its Benefits: True Or False?
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vegan-cheesecake-cookies
probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
probiotic+

Your article and new folder have been saved!