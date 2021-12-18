From Fantastic Vegan Cookies by Tiina Strandberg, these treats use a combination of cashews, lemon juice, and maple syrup to create a filling that's reminiscent of a classic cheesecake. Then, they're topped with another popular flavor: raspberries. "This recipe was inspired by the first cheesecake I ate in New York over 10 years ago," writes Strandberg, "Before that I had never paired cheesecake with raspberries, although I knew it was a classic combination."

Naturally sweetening both the cookie and the filling with just a bit of maple syrup helps keep them healthier than other holiday cookie options, and means that the final product isn't overly sugary in taste. (If you want them to be a bit sweeter, Strandberg recommends dusting them with powdered sugar.)

"You can also enjoy these cookies with fresh strawberries or raspberry jam or strawberry jam if you don’t have raspberries," she adds. Our suggestion: Make the simple cookie and filling, and then top them with a few different options—that way there's something for everyone's tastes.