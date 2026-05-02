The Real Predictor Of Longevity Isn't What You'd Expect
We tend to think of health as a snapshot: how we're doing right now. Your latest blood pressure reading, your current weight, whether you made it to the gym this week. But what if your health over time matters more than any single moment?
A new analysis from the Framingham Heart Study suggests that decades of habits may leave a lasting mark on how long you live. Researchers tracked participants for nearly three decades1, and the results add to a growing body of research on what it really takes to stay healthy as you age.
About the study
We know that healthy habits lower the risk of heart disease and early death. But most research looks at health at a single point in time, which doesn't capture how habits change (or stay the same) over the years.
Researchers wanted to know whether the accumulation of healthy behaviors across decades, not just a single checkup, relates to long-term disease risk and death.
They followed 3,231 people across multiple exam cycles over roughly 25 years, then tracked health outcomes for a median of 28 years. The average age was 55, and 53% were women.
To measure health, researchers used the American Heart Association's Life's Essential 8 framework, which includes eight key markers: diet, physical activity, smoking status, BMI, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar. Instead of looking at just one point in time, the team added up each person's scores over the full study period to create a cumulative health score, capturing the total benefit (or burden) of health behaviors sustained over decades.
Decades of healthy habits linked to lower disease & death risk
People with the highest cumulative scores had dramatically lower risk across all outcomes compared to those with the lowest scores.
Specifically, those in the top quarter had:
- 73% lower risk of cardiovascular disease
- 84% lower risk of coronary heart disease
- 77% lower risk of heart failure
- 55% lower risk of stroke
- 63% lower risk of death from any cause
People with above-average cumulative scores lived an average of 7.4 years longer without cardiovascular disease and 4.6 years longer overall compared to those below average.
These results held even after accounting for each person's current health score at the final exam. In other words, your health history matters beyond where you stand today.
Improving over time still counts
The researchers also looked at whether people's health scores were going up or down over time.
People whose scores were improving had lower risk of heart disease and death, even after accounting for their overall cumulative score. This means changing your direction can still make a real difference.
However, the data also showed that 55% of people had declining scores over time. Most people's cardiovascular health gets worse with age, but it doesn't have to. It's not about perfection—it's about direction.
How to build better health over time
This research reframes health as something you build over years, not something you achieve in a single moment. Here's how to put that into practice:
- Think in years, not days: Small daily movement habits like a morning walk or an extra serving of vegetables add up over time. The goal isn't a perfect week; it's a sustainable path forward.
- Choose consistency over intensity: Avoid all-or-nothing cycles. Moderate habits you can keep up for decades beat short bursts of "perfect" behavior followed by burnout.
- Focus on what matters most: The Life's Essential 8 framework highlights the big levers: movement, consistent sleep, diet, and metabolic markers like blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar.
- Track your direction: If your health is improving over time, that counts, even if you're not where you want to be yet.
- Start now: Health debt builds up. The earlier you begin healthy habits, the greater the benefit over time; it becomes harder to reverse course later.
The takeaway
Your cardiovascular health is cumulative: decades of habits shape your risk of heart disease, stroke, and early death. This Framingham analysis shows that consistency over time matters more than any single snapshot. Improving your path still counts, so it's never too late to start.