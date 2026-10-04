After Breast Cancer, An Unexpected Team Sport May Help Women Feel Capable Again
There’s a strange moment that can come after breast cancer treatment: the appointments slow down, the calendar finally has some breathing room, and suddenly you’re figuring out how to feel like yourself again.
For some women, that means rebuilding strength. For others, it means getting comfortable in a body that has changed or finding a social routine that feels normal again.
A new study1 explored whether one unexpected setting could help with that process: a water polo pool, where women recovering from breast cancer trained, competed, and worked toward a shared goal.
About the study
The 16-week program, called Aqua polo, was designed to help women who had recently finished breast cancer treatment get active in a supportive team environment.
Researchers also assessed its feasibility and potential effects on fitness, fatigue, quality of life, and emotional well-being.
Fifteen women attended weekly sessions at a local pool. Practices started at 45 minutes and gradually increased in length and intensity, ending with a final tournament.
Water polo coaches, a physical therapist experienced in breast cancer care, and sport psychology researchers led the sessions and adapted activities to participants' needs.
Women could join if they were three weeks to three months past chemotherapy or radiation, and at least six weeks past surgery if they'd had it. Researchers tracked attendance, measured physical changes, and interviewed participants about their experiences.
The benefits went beyond physical fitness
Most participants attended the majority of sessions, suggesting that adapted team sports can be a feasible and appealing option after breast cancer treatment.
Women also improved their aerobic fitness, muscle mass, and overall quality of life.
Cancer-related fatigue, however, didn't show a clear improvement, showing that gains in fitness don't necessarily translate to less lingering exhaustion.
The interviews revealed another side of the experience. Participants described feeling more confident, capable, and comfortable in their bodies. Building relationships with teammates and coaches also gave them a sense of connection and shared purpose.
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Why exercising with others may matter
Exercise can help rebuild strength and stamina after cancer treatment, but doing it with other people may offer something a solo workout can't.
Research has found that breast cancer survivors often want to address their physical and social well-being together.
Group activities can meet both needs, combining movement with connections to people who understand some of the challenges of recovery.
Being part of a team may also restore a sense of control after an experience that can leave women feeling disconnected from their bodies.
Previous research on group exercise after cancer treatment2 suggests these activities can foster a sense of agency and provide a supportive environment.
In the Aqua polo program, relationships with teammates and coaches were especially important.
That suggests the social side of exercise may be a meaningful part of the experience, not just a bonus.
Finding the right kind of movement after treatment
If you're recovering from breast cancer, you don't need to jump straight into an intense workout routine. Finding movement that feels manageable and enjoyable can be a better place to start.
- Explore group activities: Swimming, walking groups, or recreational sports can help you stay active while connecting with others. Choose activities that suit your energy levels and abilities.
- Check with your care team: Your oncologist or physical therapist can help you find appropriate activities for your stage of recovery, especially if you're managing lingering side effects or mobility changes.
- Look for cancer-specific programs: Hospitals and community organizations may offer exercise classes for cancer survivors, often with instructors who can adapt activities to individual needs.
The takeaway
This was a small study, but it points to a broader idea about life after cancer treatment: movement can be about more than physical recovery.
For these women, training toward a common goal came with better fitness, greater confidence, and a stronger sense of connection. The right activity may give you more than a workout; it may give you a place to feel capable again.