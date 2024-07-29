Advertisement
Can A Night Guard Make Your Face Slimmer? We Investigated
Of all the places you can get Botox, I find the jaw to be the most interesting. Known formally as masseter Botox, this injection site holds the promise that delves into functional, not just aesthetic, benefits.
From reducing clenching and grinding to alleviating tension headaches, masseter Botox has some intriguing well-being perks. From an aesthetic standpoint, it stands out as a quick way to slim down unwanted enlarged facial muscles too.
On TikTok, some users attribute the dramatic before-and-after slimming effect partly to Botox but partly to something less invasive: wearing a night guard.
After watching a few jaw-dropping videos of dramatic transformations (pun intended), I had one thought: Can night guards mimic the effects of masseter Botox? Or, like many things on social media, is it too good to be true? To come, my investigation.
First, what causes enlarged masseter muscles?
Let's clear up why some people develop enlarged masseter muscles in the first place.
"The muscles of the face fall into a category called skeletal muscles," says dentist Joshua Pearlman, DDS, ADS.
"Similar to the muscles in your biceps, you can squeeze the muscles in your face to make different expressions and chew food," he says. And just like skeletal muscles in other parts of your body, everyone's structural makeup is different.
"Some people are born with large facial muscles, which, in turn, give them that 'square jaw' look," he says.
As cosmetic and restorative dentist Joyce Kahng, DDS, says, many dentists like her can spot the difference between genetic and induced masseter enhancement. "If they're really active and bulging, I know that they are doing something to work those masseters," she explains.
Most of the time, this is caused by grinding at night, though not always. Enlarged masseter muscles can also come from constantly eating super-chewy foods like cruciferous vegetables, bagels, gummy candy, etc.
Summary
So, can a night guard slim your jaw?
So, can a night guard slim your jaw? I won't lie to you: The quick answer here is not entirely. The majority of the results shown in TikTok videos like this one are from the masseter Botox, not the night guard, says cosmetic dentist Joyce Kahng, DDS.
"Wearing a night guard consistently will not slim the face," seconds facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Nigar N. Ahmedli, M.D.
However, this doesn't mean you should count the night guard out just yet.
Opting for a combination approach—using a night guard in conjunction with masseter Botox should you choose to take that route—is worthwhile. "The Botox helps the masseter calm down and not work so actively, while the night guard creates a barrier for the teeth," Kahng explains.
Pearlman agrees. While he hasn't seen dramatic before-and-after transformations with a night guard alone, he has noticed countless benefits from its use. "What I have seen is relaxation of overused facial muscles (specifically those involved in teeth clenching and grinding) and less discomfort, headaches, and jaw pain or fatigue," he says.
Summary
Be warned: Some night guards can make TMJ worse & masseter muscles larger
Before you run to the drugstore to pick up a night guard, be warned: Some night guards can actually make TMJ worse and cause your masseter muscles to become bigger and more tense, Kahng warns.
"If you wear a bouncy night guard and grind all night, you're actually working out those masseters more because it's just bouncing on that piece of rubber, which can make the joint worse," she explains. "It's like a trampoline for your lower jaw."
Wearing a bouncy night guard like this for just a few weeks won't cause a problem, but consistent use of rubbery night guards could worsen your issues.
The solution? "If you want facial slimming, then you should get a hard night guard from a dentist," she advises.
Summary
What's more, night guards can work as "anti-agers" for your teeth
Even if you're free from the struggles of TMJ and have zero concern about masseter appearance, a night guard could still be a good idea. In fact, Kahng says, "I believe that almost everyone could benefit from a night guard. That doesn't mean everyone needs one, but it definitely doesn't hurt to have one."
This is because a night guard can help protect your teeth against accelerated aging.
"I think of this very much like anti-aging of the teeth. The goal is to keep the teeth from wearing down faster than the rest of your body," she explains.
Besides causing tooth pain, decay, and potential dental concerns, grinding down your teeth can also cause shifts in facial proportions. "If you grind your teeth down into little nubs, this facial proportion will actually collapse," she says. Grinding can also impact how the bones of your face age, which can contribute to a sunken-in effect.
All of your options, laid out
The bad news for those who prefer to skip injections is that Botox might just be the most effective way to slim the masseter muscles and ease severe TMJ symptoms. The good news is that night guards can still help and actually bring a host of benefits for oral health, facial structure, and beyond.
If your goal is slimming enlarged muscles and easing TMJ symptoms, then you want to focus on minimizing the excess use of the muscles in the first place. Here's what you can do:
- Visit your dentist for a night guard: It's worth the time and money to invest in a high-quality night guard made from harder materials.
- Try facial massage: You can try targeted facial massage using a gua sha tool or your hands to release tension on the masseter muscles—you can find one here. Plus, this one just feels great.
- Consider physical therapy: "Physical therapy has helped many patients deal with the effects that clenching and grinding can have on your teeth, muscles, and jaw joints," Pearlman says. This can help with headaches, tension, and dental concerns.
- Be mindful of your diet: "Our diet plays a role in masseter enlargement (or hypertrophy). If your diet consists of chewy foods, such as bagels, steaks, crackers, etc., your masseters will do more work to break them down," Ahmedli says.
- Look into masseter Botox: Before committing to masseter Botox, visit your dentist to make sure it's the best option for you. Keep in mind that over time, your face naturally becomes more concave due to a loss of collagen, facial muscle mass, and so on. As you age, you may actually want the facial density from those masseter muscles. You can always stop Botox, and the muscles along your jaw will most likely rebuild.
Editor's note
Finally, do your best not to compare your face shape to someone else's. We're all different, and there's no "ideal" face shape out there. Like many acts of self-care (wearing sunscreen, eating healthy foods, etc.), the well-being benefits of night guards are way more important than any aesthetic perks—however, if you can enjoy both, that's certainly a win.
The takeaway
While night guards have plenty of benefits, including releasing tension, easing TMJ symptoms, and protecting your teeth, they won't automatically make your jaw appear slimmer. Still, it's a worthwhile step to invest in for your oral care routine.
Tune into this episode of mindbodygreen's Clean Beauty School to learn more about how the smile changes with age, oral health's impact on overall health, and the oral microbiome. You can listen in on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
