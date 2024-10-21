But like other curlies, 4C heads can also straighten their hair—as long as they use a good heat protectant to avoid heat damage, which can alter their curls. Also, note that it's not uncommon to have multiple curl patterns on your head. So, it's completely normal if your general hair type is 4C but you have sections of 4B hair. If you're concerned about uneven effects, learning how to properly style your hair to create a more uniform texture can help.