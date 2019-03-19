The Two Easy Practices To Relieve Stress (That You're Not Doing)

After watching her family members struggle with addiction and depression and living an intensely stressful life while working for the U.S. Senate, Kelsey Patel found herself with debilitating back pain and anxiety. Uprooting her life, she moved to Los Angeles and was introduced to Reiki and the Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT). At the time she was skeptical of the healing powers of these modalities, but after seeing Reiki's positive impact on her back pain and EFT on her anxiety, she took a leap of faith and started her Reiki training.

Now a certified Reiki master, yoga instructor, meditation teacher, and expert in EFT, Kelsey is transforming people's lives helping them to recognize their authentic selves and full potential.

Kelsey joined me on the mbgpodcast and explained how growing up in North Dakota she was never exposed to energetic forms of healing, and it took a free Reiki session with some relief from her back pain for her to give it a chance. Kelsey started with her Reiki 1 certification, where you learn how to do self-Reiki, then continued to level 2, where you learn the symbols and how to heal your past self, and finally to level 3, the master level. She explains how EFT, a practice that includes tapping on acupuncture points was helpful in opening her energy fields.

