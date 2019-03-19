The Two Easy Practices To Relieve Stress (That You're Not Doing)
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
After watching her family members struggle with addiction and depression and living an intensely stressful life while working for the U.S. Senate, Kelsey Patel found herself with debilitating back pain and anxiety. Uprooting her life, she moved to Los Angeles and was introduced to Reiki and the Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT). At the time she was skeptical of the healing powers of these modalities, but after seeing Reiki's positive impact on her back pain and EFT on her anxiety, she took a leap of faith and started her Reiki training.
Now a certified Reiki master, yoga instructor, meditation teacher, and expert in EFT, Kelsey is transforming people's lives helping them to recognize their authentic selves and full potential.
Kelsey joined me on the mbgpodcast and explained how growing up in North Dakota she was never exposed to energetic forms of healing, and it took a free Reiki session with some relief from her back pain for her to give it a chance. Kelsey started with her Reiki 1 certification, where you learn how to do self-Reiki, then continued to level 2, where you learn the symbols and how to heal your past self, and finally to level 3, the master level. She explains how EFT, a practice that includes tapping on acupuncture points was helpful in opening her energy fields.
In this episode you'll hear about:
- How to use EFT and Reiki for stress and anxiety
- The five-minute practice Kelsey recommends for getting in tune with the energy around us
- The visualization she does every day to set boundaries
We discuss why she loves using weighted-blankets and yoga nidra to decompress after group sessions and how she found out she needed time to calibrate after doing healing work. With all of the healers out there, she shared her thoughts on how to begin when looking for an energy practitioner and what to look out for when you're working with someone new.
A large part of Kelsey's work is helping people to get started on their wellness journeys, and as she reminds us, hers was no easy road. Kelsey meets people right where they are and encourages people to change the stuck stories in their heads so they can heal their emotional and physical pain. You can get started on your Reiki and EFT journey with Kelsey's mbg class Reiki Healing 101. Her words will inspire you to open your mind to new possibilities so you can step into the life you've envisioned.
