This Spice Boosts Your Neuroplasticity & Brain Health, Research Shows
Your brain is constantly changing. Every time you learn a new skill, practice a language, or navigate an unfamiliar route, your brain is forming and strengthening connections between neurons. This ability to adapt and reorganize is called neuroplasticity, and it's an important part of keeping your brain healthy as you age.
There are plenty of ways to encourage this process, from getting regular exercise to prioritizing quality sleep and challenging your brain with new experiences. But so can foods and certain nutrients, like turmeric.
This golden-hued spice is best known for its anti-inflammatory properties, particularly when it comes to joint health. Research also indicates its active compounds may also influence several processes involved in brain health. Here’s what you need to know.
What makes turmeric anti-inflammatory?
Turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties1 are largely attributed to curcumin, a naturally occurring polyphenol and the spice's most extensively studied active compound.
Curcumin interacts with several pathways involved in the body's inflammatory response, helping regulate the production of inflammatory molecules and oxidative stress. This is one reason researchers have explored its potential benefits across a variety of health areas, from joint comfort and mobility to cognitive health.
In the brain, chronic inflammation can interfere with healthy neuronal function. Neuroinflammation2 is also associated with several forms of cognitive decline, which has led researchers to investigate whether curcumin's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties could help protect the brain over time.
RELATED READ: Turmeric Isn’t Just For Inflammation — Massive Study Finds 8 More Benefits
How curcumin may support brain health and neuroplasticity
Research into curcumin's neurological benefits is still developing, but findings from cell and animal studies suggest it may influence several biological processes involved in maintaining a healthy brain.
Some of the potential mechanisms include3:
- Supporting neurogenesis: Preclinical research suggests curcumin may encourage the growth of new neurons, particularly in the hippocampus (a brain region involved in learning and memory).
- Protecting against oxidative stress: Curcumin's antioxidant activity may help protect brain cells from damage caused by free radicals.
- Supporting healthy brain signaling: Research suggests curcumin may influence neurotransmitter activity, including dopamine, which plays a role in motivation, learning, and memory.
- Influencing proteins associated with cognitive decline: Animal and lab studies indicate that curcumin may help regulate the accumulation of proteins like amyloid-beta and tau, which are associated with Alzheimer's disease.
Neuroplasticity depends on healthy neurons and the connections between them. By potentially influencing inflammation, oxidative stress, and neuronal growth, curcumin may help support some of the underlying processes involved in the brain's ability to adapt and form new connections.
Human research is promising but not conclusive. A 2025 meta-analysis4 of 9 randomized controlled trials involving 501 participants found that curcumin supplementation significantly improved overall cognitive function compared to placebo. The benefits appeared strongest in adults over 60 and in studies lasting at least 24 weeks.
How to reap the benefits of turmeric
Studies show that eating ½ to 1 teaspoon of turmeric daily5 is enough to improve inflammatory markers in the body.
But the bioavailability of curcumin (from the spice or supplements) is something you need to keep in mind. Bioavailability refers to how much of a compound the body can absorb and ultimately use. Curcumin is poorly absorbed on its own and is rapidly metabolized and eliminated from the body.
If you’re interested in supplementation, here are a few things to look for.
- Piperine: This active compound in black pepper can help increase curcumin absorption by 2,000% in some scenarios.
- Enhanced delivery technologies: Some formulations use specialized technologies to improve curcumin's solubility and absorption. One example is polar-nonpolar sandwiching, which combines curcuminoids with other naturally occurring compounds in turmeric to create a more bioavailable formulation. Research on this particular technology has demonstrated improved curcuminoid bioavailability6 compared to standard turmeric extract.
This is a lot to remember, so we did the work for you and identified the 14 best turmeric supplements (all of which are expert-vetted).
The takeaway
Neuroplasticity allows the brain to adapt, learn, and form new connections throughout life. Exercise, quality sleep, and lifelong learning are important habits for maintaining brain health, and turmeric may offer another way to nurture it.
Its active compound, curcumin, has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may help maintain a healthy brain environment. And adding more turmeric to your routine (either by leaning on the spice more or trying a high-quality supplement) is a smart choice.
6 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36804260/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35234334/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0734975025000540?via%3Dihub
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40308636/
- https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/23/4867
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0928493117305854