Visceral Fat: this is the more worrisome form of fat that is packed deep inside of organs and wraps around your guts. It can make a belly stick out and feel firm; it can also exist in high quantities even when BMI is normal. This is the fat that has greater impacts on your health. It functions as an endocrine gland and higher proportions of visceral fat2 is associated with insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, and the conditions that come along with it such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and heart disease. Certain medical conditions—Cushing syndrome, acromegaly, insulin resistance, perimenopause and the menopause transition—all of these conditions lead to an increase in visceral fat and this leads to small increases in inflammation throughout the body.