We put a lot of thought into how to improve our memory, especially as we age. But what about those memories we'd rather forget?

When something traumatic happens in our lives, it can result in any number of reactions, from PTSD to feelings of fear and hopelessness to even being "stuck" in the body, causing all sorts of issues.

What if there was a way to influence how our brains store emotional memories? Researchers from the University of Illinois believe they may have figured out how to do just that.