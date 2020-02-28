The 5 Truths About Chemistry Between Two People

It's true that strong attraction makes for a wild ride in love. But the question is: Is this really a bad thing? Some people will say yes. Sure, if you want life to be easy then the path of strong attraction isn't for you (Side note: Is there an easy path? I'm still trying to figure that one out). Of course, we all want love to be uncomplicated. But we are complicated, so it makes sense that our relationships and attractions will be the same.