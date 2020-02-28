The 5 Truths About Chemistry Between Two People

Chemistry has a purpose. It's not random; it's not a fluke. There's essential information in the attraction that occurs between two people. It's important for us to know what chemistry is so we can use it to feel more love in our lives. Without understanding that there's a secret order to love, we feel out of control. And no one likes that.

But there are some core truths about chemistry that can help us understand these strong emotions that we are feeling and how we can learn and grow from these feelings. Here, five truths about chemistry to help you navigate your intense feelings: