Smooth Hair Here: 12 Of The Best Frizz-Taming Tools 

Frizz is hard to tame and often takes a combination of products, styling techniques, and care. You can't rely on just one miracle cream to keep your strands silky and in-check: Sometimes it takes an arsenal. "Fighting frizz before it starts is key: It's easier to reduce frizz right out of the shower rather than trying to do it later," says hairstylist Levi Monarch. "See, with frizz, you sort of need constant control over it."

And the way you can best control errant strands is by having tools that help you every step of the way, from toweling off and hot tools to what you sleep on. Here, our favorites will help you smooth down frizz, no matter your hair type.