5 Tricks To Visualize (And Get) The Body You Want

When I was morbidly obese, I spent years trying to lose weight by dieting. But no matter how hard I tried, I just kept gaining weight. Exercising didn’t help much either, and even though I was riding a stationary bike for almost an hour a day, I just couldn’t get my weight to budge. I was over 400 pounds, frustrated with myself, and completely at a loss for a solution. I wondered whether I might find success using visualization — a meditative technique used by athletes, celebrities, and people like you and me to relax, improve performance, and achieve personal and career goals. I'd used visualization to solve other problems in my life, such as relieving headaches and quitting smoking, so I decided to try it for weight loss.

To my surprise, visualization worked stunningly well. It seemed that as soon as I started practicing visualization for weight loss, a subtle shift happened inside of me. I just wasn’t as hungry. I started to crave healthier foods, and I started to become more active. I had more energy and less appetite. In just over two years I lost 220 pounds without forcibly restricting the quantity or quality of the foods I ate, and without forcing myself to exercise. In fact I lost the first 75 pounds without doing any exercise at all. It’s as if my body all of a sudden wanted to be thin and was actually helping me lose weight.

That was over 10 years ago, and I’m still the exact same weight. My body still wants to be thin, and it’s simply not an effort. To me, this inside out approach to fitness is the most sensible and sustainable way to lose weight, and it all starts with using visualization to get your mind and body to work together.

Here are some of ways visualization helped me achieve the body — and life — I always wanted.