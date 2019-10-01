When it comes to working with her patients, Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., has the goal of getting to the root cause of certain issues and making patients feel healthy in the most natural way possible. As a family medicine physician with a passion for functional medicine, Gandhi couples her traditional education and training with a nutritional medicine lens, making her a unique, cutting-edge professional in the medical field.

Gandhi offers some great tips and advice (you'll seriously want to listen to this episode of the podcast with a notebook and pen in hand) on a variety of topics we can approach with a "food is medicine" mentality, ranging from balancing hormones to taming inflammation to fertility. But one specific topic she covers during our chat is how she advises her patients to optimize their gut health.

Gut health should be a priority, Gandhi states, because of its ability to affect so many other processes in our bodies. When our gut health becomes compromised, it can lead to chronic issues like IBS, SIBO, and Crohn's disease and can even have an effect on our brain health. "The gut is so important. You want to diversify it and keep it healthy," she says.

To keep our guts healthy, here are Dr. B's three easy ways we can change our diets. Whether you suffer from chronic GI pain such as IBS or Crohn's, or if you're just experiencing some unwanted bloat, you'll want to check out these steps on how to get your gut back in order: