One of the best parts about makeup is that every look is completely adaptable. Precise and pristine methods do exist (looking at you, cut crease), but if you're not too jazzed with the end result, there's no need to break out the remover and start anew. Makeup is all about rolling with the punches.

For example, if you've messed up your cat eye, a quick touch-up with concealer can sharpen a jagged wing. Blush teetering into clown-like territory? Bounce your cheeks with a damp beauty sponge to pull out the excess product. And if you've gone a little too heavy with the eyeshadow: A quick "toasting" technique, as depicted in a TikTok video from makeup artist Criss Scortezz, can tone down the pigment.

Here, Scortezz explains how to revive a natural-looking shadow.