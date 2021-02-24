Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for a bold, ‘80s-inspired blush moment (the “blush draping” technique of the decade is even making a major comeback on TikTok). But some days you may be looking for more of a slightly flushed hue, rather than vibrant, rosy apples, and as those of us with a heavy hand know quite well: An eager application stamps the color on like rubescent ink. It’s especially true with cream or liquid formulas, as a slight tap of the highly-pigmented goop goes a very long way.

It’s a common predicament, so we enlisted the help of a makeup artist: Here, the smartest and most effective ways to diffuse the product and keep a soft glow.