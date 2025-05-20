For example, many people (Beitman included) believe dogs have the ability to read your emotions, which is why your pet may instinctively know if you're sick or sad. You may also hear of incredible stories where someone faces a sudden emergency, and their dog—miles away from the scene—starts wildly barking for seemingly no rhyme or reason. "There's a consciousness in dogs," Beitman says. There's a consciousness in every living thing if you take the time to connect with them—even plants. "Trees have given me good advice," adds Beitman. "The forest communicates with me."