The cupid's bow refers to the dip in your upper lip so that your top lip resembles a bow—you know, like the one Cupid used to shoot magical arrows at unsuspecting lovers. Of course, not every cupid's bow looks the exact same—some have a barely there dip, while others have a rather prominent V-shape. Example: Those with a round lip shape typically have a softer dip (or none at all), while heart-shaped lips have a more noticeable bow.