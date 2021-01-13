In terms of sought-after, minimal makeup looks, the blurred lip tops many beauty fans’ lists. You might come across a slightly varied moniker—gradation lips, popsicle lips, blotted lips, et al—but the intent is clear (or, well, blurry): Concentrated pigment in the center of the lips, softening out towards the edges.

The look originated out of South Korea (like many cutting-edge beauty trends) years ago, and has been state side for a while now, too, but it has certainly stuck—especially now, when face coverings can easily smear an immaculately drawn lip. It seems only fitting to do the smudging on purpose, no?

“I think there is something very sweet, romantic, and whimsical about this ombre look,” adds makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo. “It can actually make the lips appear fuller, because of the strategic placement of concealer and contrast of bright color.” Although, you can’t just smack your lips together and expect a perfect gradation of color (if you can, consider me extremely envious). Here, Compton offers a step-by-step tutorial to blotted lip success.