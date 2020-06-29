10 Tips To Find Zen In The Chaos Of Everyday Life

Zen is a term that describes a feeling of peace, oneness, and enlightenment. It also describes a type of Buddhism in which meditation is used to stay present and non-judgmental. Zen is practiced diligently over a lifetime. Monk and teacher Shunryu Suzuki describes the practice by saying, “Zen is not some kind of excitement, but concentration on our usual everyday routine.”

One can start to infuse their life with more zen by slowing down–though this isn't so easy to do in the hustle and bustle of modern life. Imagine your day as a movie: Where, in all that rush and activity, can you push pause or slow down the frame? Figuring that out is the first step in finding more zen. Here are 10 ideas for how to choose stillness amid the chaos.