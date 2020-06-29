10 Tips To Find Zen In The Chaos Of Everyday Life

First, find your breath. Don’t move so fast that you take it for granted. Notice it. Find moments in your day when you can breathe while taking note. And if you can, add let and go to the breath. Pull a big inhale in through your nose, filling up your belly from the bottom of you all the way up to the top of you. Say to yourself let. Then exhale the breath out your nose from top to bottom, saying to yourself go. Repeating this mindful breathing with a mantra increases your focus and contributes to a feeling of balance and grounding.