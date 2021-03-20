Where Skin Care Meets Behavioral Science: 4 Tips To Be Less Angry At Your Skin

We know skin care is not immediate. And yet, it’s common to feel frustrated and, well, angry when results take time.

I know this feeling all too well: Recently, I woke up to a cystic spot on my jaw, which I inherently know is no quick fix. After gently tending to the blemish the best I could, I went to bed praying my new friend would be gone in the a.m. (or at least smaller in size)—only to find it just as puffy and inflamed as the night before. The hot rush of anger caught me a little off guard: I take painstakingly good care of my skin, I couldn't help but self-criticize. So why aren’t I seeing results?

It turns out, there’s a psychological reason we can be so resentful towards our skin. Let’s chat about where skin care meets behavioral science, and what you can do to manage those feelings when they crop up.