The Secret To *Finally* Sticking With Health Goals, From A Celeb Wellness Expert

When I work one-on-one with clients, I require them to keep a food journal because it begets amazing results. If you've tracked every bite in your food journal, you’ll be much more likely to identify the culprit if one certain food is hijacking your success. You’ll also gather important intel about which foods cause you problems.

I want you to write down what you eat, but also pay attention to when you ate it and how you felt afterwards. That way if gluten, for example, slipped into your plan and you start experiencing brain fog or fatigue a day or two later, you can connect the dots. Likewise, you can identify the sneaky sugars that found their way into your breakfast and the energy crash that followed.

Timing is critical, particularly when it comes to intermittent fasting. When you track factors such as your eating hours along with how you feel, you then have helpful data to determine what works for you…and what doesn’t.

As you track, pay particular attention to cravings, hunger, energy, mood, and GI issues. Water intake is important to track, as well, because most of us aren’t hydrating enough.