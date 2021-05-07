“The longest distance in golf is between your ears,” Sörenstam notes. It’s advice you can translate to all facets of life, not just with sports—you can’t expect to excel with a foggy, cluttered mind.

According to Sörenstam, the way to truly achieve is to focus on what’s in front of you: “The most important shot is the now shot—not the one you hit half an hour ago, not the one you're going to hit in 30 minutes,” she says. “Being present in that moment is so important in golf.” (And we’d argue the importance of presence spans across industries.)

So as you’re climbing the ladder to success, put your blinders on, so to speak—focus on your own journey and trust yourself in the process. She adds: "When we do any sport or anything in life, when there's tension, it makes it a lot harder. The top players are very good at just focusing on what they have to do now. They're disciplined, and they don't let all the clutter from elsewhere get into their concentration bubble."