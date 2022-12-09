This Zero-Calorie Sweetener Will Take Your Latte Love Affair To The Next Level

If you're anything like us, lattes are somewhat of a daily occurrence… And we're over here owning it. That's because, compared to simple syrup or classic sugar, Stevia In The Raw isn't your average sweetener. It's a sweet blend made with an extract from the leaves of the stevia plant. Not only is it a zero-calorie option, but it's also plant-based, vegan, and has a low glycemic index—meaning we have every reason to feel good about swapping it into any recipe that calls for something sweet. Just one packet has the approximate sweetness of 2 teaspoons of sugar, and it's as delicious as it is convenient.