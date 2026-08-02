Precision Medicine Doctor

Dr. Florence Comite is a clinician-scientist and innovator in the field of precision medicine. She is world-renowned for her expertise in predicting, preventing, and reversing chronic disease and the disorders associated with aging. In 2005, Dr. Comite founded the Comite Center for Precision Medicine & Health where she practices a clinically proven, academic approach to personalized healthcare, structured as a clinical trial. Dr. Comite is a graduate of Yale School of Medicine where she was a faculty member for 25 years, with a triple appointment in Endocrinology (Internal Medicine and Pediatrics) and Reproductive Endocrinology (Gynecology and Andrology). She trained at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland. In 1992, Dr. Comite founded Women’s Health at Yale.