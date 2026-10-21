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This Supplement Changed Gut Bacteria Linked To Better Heart Health
When we think about keeping our hearts healthy, cholesterol levels and blood pressure usually come to mind. But researchers are also looking at something less obvious: the bacteria that live in our gut.
These tiny microbes break down food and produce substances that can influence inflammation and how the body manages fats.
Could changing these bacteria affect heart health? A small clinical trial explored this question by examining how berberine, a plant compound, affected people with coronary artery disease.
About the study
Berberine is found in plants such as barberry.
Researchers have been investigating its potential health effects, including whether it could influence gut bacteria in ways that support cardiovascular health.
The trial included 23 people with coronary artery disease who had previously undergone a procedure to open narrowed heart arteries.
Twelve participants added berberine to their usual heart medications, gradually increasing their dose, while 11 continued their standard treatment alone.
Researchers measured cholesterol, inflammation, and blood vessel function before and after treatment. They also analyzed stool samples to track changes in gut bacteria and the substances they produced.
Berberine was linked to lower LDL cholesterol and shifts in gut bacteria
By the end of the trial, participants taking berberine had a greater reduction in LDL cholesterol, often called "bad" cholesterol, than those receiving standard treatment alone.
Several markers of inflammation also decreased. Blood vessel function appeared to improve, too, although the change wasn't large enough to rule out chance.
Researchers also found an increase in several types of gut bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids.
These compounds form when gut microbes break down fiber and may help regulate inflammation and support metabolic health. Berberine also changed other substances produced when gut bacteria break down amino acids, the building blocks of protein.
Some of these changes were associated with shifts in blood fat levels, offering a possible clue to how the supplement might affect cardiovascular health.
What your gut bacteria have to do with your heart
The gut and heart are connected in ways that scientists are still working to understand.
Gut bacteria produce substances that can enter the bloodstream and influence processes involved in cardiovascular health, including inflammation and how the body processes fats.
This means the effects of a supplement on heart health may involve more than its direct action on the body. However, this trial doesn't prove that changes in gut bacteria caused the drop in cholesterol.
Researchers observed both changes during the same period, and larger studies are needed to determine whether they're directly connected.
How to support your gut & heart health
This trial included just 23 people, so more research is needed to determine whether berberine reliably improves heart health over time. In the meantime, here are a few practical ways to support your gut and cardiovascular health:
- Eat more fiber-rich foods: Add beans, lentils, oats, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables to your meals to nourish beneficial gut bacteria.
- Add fiber to meals you already enjoy: Try beans in soups, berries at breakfast, or lentils in salads. These additions can help you eat more fiber without completely changing your routine.
- Check with your health care provider before taking berberine: Participants who took berberine in this trial added it to their usual heart medications, and it shouldn't replace prescribed heart treatment. A health care provider can help you decide whether it makes sense for you.
The takeaway
Your gut microbes may have more to do with heart health than we once thought, and berberine is giving researchers another lead to follow. Until we know more, feeding those microbes with fiber-rich foods is a smart place to start.